83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

It’s ‘about time’ Las Vegas casinos reopen, tourist says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2020 - 10:04 am
 

Doug Bennight, of San Antonio, Texas

Bennight, who usually makes a trip to Las Vegas three or four times a year, is looking forward to planning an August trip. He had been set to go earlier this year, but had to postpone because of the pandemic.

He hopes that waiting a couple of months after the initial reopening date will mean there are more casinos open during his vacation.

“I like the crowds and the activity. That’s what makes Vegas fun,” he said. “I know it’s going to be different … (but) I’m glad to see it reopening. I’m excited for all the people who will get jobs back in order.”

The 70-year-old added that he hopes all guests adhere to new social distancing rules.

Scott Powell, of Tampa, Florida

Powell said it’s “about time” Las Vegas casinos reopen.

He typically travels to the city up to four times a year with his girlfriend, and he said he’s “not too worried” about the virus.

He understands certain parts of the new safety protocols, but said others seem extreme.

“It’ll be interesting to see the changes,” he said. “The six people at a craps table is going to be different, three people at blackjack seems a little extreme. Four at poker seems crazy.”

Powell will be packing masks for the flight there. Until then, he’s counting down the days.

George Santino, of Mount Vernon, Washington

Santino, who was in the city when the shutdown went into effect in mid-March, said he was surprised to see casinos close.

“There weren’t a lot of cases in Clark County at that time. We were going out to shows, we were going to dinner. … We had no idea (the shutdown) would go on this long.”

Santino and his wife visit the city at least once a year. He wants to come back in September, although his wife is pushing for a July trip.

As for the virus, he said he trusts the casinos to keep clean, and thought they did well with enhanced cleaning protocols before the shutdown.

“I’m very confidant that they know what they’re doing,” he said. “I’m fairly confident about going back. That being said, I’ll admit there’s a little more confidence knowing I won’t be there day one. If there are kinks, they have time to work them out.”

Tim and Trisha Fellman, of Turtle Lake, Wisconsin

The couple plan to return to Las Vegas in July after pushing back two scheduled trips during the shutdowns. While the two usually avoid traveling when temperatures are high, they just couldn’t wait.

“We love Las Vegas,” Tim Fellman said. Trisha Fellman added that they aren’t “afraid to go at all.”

The Fellmans travel to Las Vegas about twice a year, and are interested in buying a condo in the valley some day. While they’re not into gambling, Tim Fellman said they’re drawn to the food, shows and attractions, like four-wheeling adventures in the desert.

“People don’t think of Vegas as a place to relax, and I do,” he said.

Lynne Anders, of Monroe, Louisiana

Anders will be traveling to Las Vegas with her husband on July 8.

“My main concern is (with) everything that’s potentially not going to be open,” she said. “We hope a couple shows will be open by then, but we don’t know.”

Rob Tetlow, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Tetlow usually visits Las Vegas twice a year: once for March Madness, and then in August for his birthday.

While he had to miss out on his March Madness outing this year due to COVID-19, he’s already booked a stay at the Aria for mid-August in hopes the property will reopen by then.

“I’ve been counting down the days (to Las Vegas reopening),” he said.

He said he has concerns about the trip — especially on whether the new social distancing rules will take away from the casinos’ atmosphere — but said it’s not enough to cancel the trip.

“I’ve got to experience it, I think. Just to see what it’s like (during the pandemic),” he said. “Hopefully (the rules are) relaxed in August. … I understand them. I just hope it doesn’t kill the allure for Vegas.”

With more than 33 percent of Nevadans unemployed in April, Tetlow said he hopes he can be part of the city’s recovery.

“I’m looking forward to going back out there and giving back, because Vegas has always treated me well,” he said. “I always leave going, ‘Oh, I head a great time.’ Never regretting a trip. … I always come back with a different story.”

MOST READ
1
Black Lives Matter protest chaotic, police use tear gas in downtown Las Vegas
Black Lives Matter protest chaotic, police use tear gas in downtown Las Vegas
2
2 photojournalists, including Review-Journal staffer, arrested covering George Floyd protest
2 photojournalists, including Review-Journal staffer, arrested covering George Floyd protest
3
George Floyd protest on Strip results in 2 injured officers, multiple arrests
George Floyd protest on Strip results in 2 injured officers, multiple arrests
4
Thermal cameras latest ‘eyes in the sky’ at Las Vegas casinos
Thermal cameras latest ‘eyes in the sky’ at Las Vegas casinos
5
Coronavirus outbreak could speed cashless gaming to Nevada casinos
Coronavirus outbreak could speed cashless gaming to Nevada casinos
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Status of renters and homeowners during COVID19 pandemic - Video
Rj reporter Eli Segall discusses how COVID19 is affecting renters and homeowners in Nevada. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Health experts: Smoking in casinos should be banned - Video
Experts say smoking can spread the COVID-19 coronavirus. But not because of airborne particulates. The virus could spread from a smoker’s likely pattern of fingers-to-mouth-to-gaming-device. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Knights’ empathy questioned
A sports talk host called this week a public relations disaster for the Knights and a tourism official said it may shorten the honeymoon period between the team and its devoted fan base.
Chinese visitors in Las Vegas - Video
There were 236,970 visitors from China in Las Vegas in 2018, according to data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World Las Vegas lights up - Video
Construction crews tested exterior lights at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, May 19. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Station Casinos releases health and safety plan for reopening - Video
Station Casinos rolled out new health and safety protocols Monday morning, May 18, including the use of thermal scanners, testing all employees for COVID-19 and “enhanced cleaning technologies.” (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Maverick Helicopters offers 250 free tours for two - VIDEO
Maverick Helicopters will restart its flights on Friday, according to a news release. To celebrate, Maverick will give away 250 flights for two with its “Our Vegas” promotion. (James Schaffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to bring back free parking on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
MGM Resorts on Monday announced free parking for all guests at its Strip resorts for the foreseeable future. New York-New York and Bellagio are the first announced hotels to reopen for casino business and return to the golden days of no-cost parking.
Laughlin’s iconic Colorado Belle to stay closed indefinitely - VIDEO
The Colorado Belle, an iconic hotel-casino on the Colorado River in Laughlin, will stay closed for the foreseeable future and lay off its 400 workers. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Laughlin’s iconic Colorado Belle to stay closed indefinitely; 400 to lose jobs - VIDEO
The Colorado Belle, an iconic hotel-casino on the Colorado River in Laughlin, will stay closed for the foreseeable future and lay off its 400 workers.
MSG Sphere construction site remains dormant - Video
The MSG Sphere at The Venetian construction site remains sidelined and representatives of MSG Entertainment offered no updates on when workers might return. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Gaming Control Board keeping reopening plans confidential
The state Gaming Control Board requires every licensee, from the megaresorts to the corner gas station convenience store slot machine operators, to submit reopening plans, but they intend to keep them confidential.
Natural turf added to Allegiant Stadium field tray
The massive field tray, which will roll in and out of the stadium, has a fresh layer of natural grass turf for Raiders home games.
Players show up at Gila River Casino in Arizona - Video
Gila River Casino at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Arizona, is packed with players on the casino’s reopening day, Friday, May 15, 2020. (Elizabeth BrumleyLas Vegas Review-Journal)
Casinos reopening in Phoenix area - Video
Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino reopened in Maricopa, Arizona, on Friday, May 15, 2020. It was closed during the government shutdown for coronavirus. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars Entertainment to phase In reopenings - Video
Caesars Entertainment, the operator of Caesars Palace and eight other Las Vegas resorts, on Monday announced it would phase in reopenings with a comprehensive safety and health plan with employees wearing masks across its network of properties. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Gaming Commission meeting
Full meeting of the Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson winery reacts to Sisolak's economic plan - VIDEO
Governor Sisolak's reopening plan is easier said than done for the only winery in Clark County. Grape Expectations is trying to figure out how to open up shop when they are three businesses in one. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southwest requiring face coverings
In an effort to increase safety for passengers and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, Southwest Airlines is updating protocols that include requiring passengers to wear face coverings beginning May 11.
Locals rush to reopened tennis courts
Daniel Nunez and Sarah Germain made immediate plans to go to their local tennis court, Darling Tennis Center, when they received an email that the facility would open on May 1.
Businesses in Henderson begin reopening - VIDEO
In downtown Henderson and at The District at Green Valley Ranch, small shops are opening their doors for business. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM CEO: Bellagio, New York-New York to reopen first after shutdown - VIDEO
The head of MGM Resorts International isn’t sure when he’ll be able to open properties in Las Vegas, but said Thursday that New York-New York and Bellagio will likely be the first to open their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New visitation report shows plunging numbers for March
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported Thursday that convention attendance fell 54.8 percent to 249,800. March normally is one of the city’s strongest months for conventions and trade shows.
US jobless claims climb to 30 million in 6 weeks - VIDEO
The Labor Department released the tally of the most recent jobless claims on Thursday. First-time claims for the week ending on April 25 increased by more than 3.84 million. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Venetian to have EMTs, thermal cameras upon reopening - VIDEO
The hotel-casino operator, Las Vegas Sands Corp., announced updated protocols on April 28 for when its Las Vegas properties reopen, sometime after May 31. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unions contracts expiring - VIDEO
RJ investigations reporter Arthur Kane and Renee Summerour discuss the uncertainty of union contracts expiring in June, and how the extent of the financial damage from the crisis will make it difficult for unions and governments to negotiate collective bargaining agreements, possibly sending many to arbitration. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Strip hoteliers outline cleaning plans upon reopening - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has yet to confirm when casinos will be able to reopen, but operators are already preparing for the day they’ll have to reassure guests their properties are clean and safe amid the virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Treasure Island plans to reopen May 15 - VIDEO
Treasure Island is planning to open its doors to guests May 15, despite Gov. Steve Sisolak saying Wednesday that gaming shutdowns, currently set to end April 30, will probably be extended an undetermined amount of time. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders logo goes up on Henderson headquarters - VIDEO
The iconic Raiders emblem gets installed on the team's headquarters and practice facility in Henderson on April 22, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Michael Fontes, corporate director of projects and facilities at JRS Hospitality, measures dist ...
Will Las Vegas casinos’ safety plans help lure back visitors?
By / RJ

Experts say the transparency is just another way companies can reassure guests and employees that their facilities are safe enough to return to. But, ultimately, only the number of people who end up inside the reopened resorts will show whether that reassurance is enough.

Alex Dixon, west region president of PureStar, talks about the updated company practices at the ...
Casino suppliers feel the sting of COVID-19, too
By / RJ

Supply companies — those who work behind the scenes making sure Las Vegas resort-casinos are stocked up on food, clothes, fresh laundry and more — have also been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More