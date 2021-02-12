Koch Industries teams with developer to buy Drew on Las Vegas Strip

The real estate wing of Kansas conglomerate Koch Industries teamed with Florida developer Jeffrey Soffer to acquire the unfinished Drew Las Vegas property on the north Strip, according to a news release Thursday.

An aerial view of The Drew Las Vegas, formerly the Fontainebleau, seen in 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People walk past the Drew Las Vegas, formerly the Fontainebleau, on the Strip in 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The former Fontainebleau has a new owner: its old developer.

The real estate wing of Kansas conglomerate Koch Industries teamed with Florida developer Jeffrey Soffer to acquire the unfinished Drew Las Vegas property on the north Strip, according to a news release Thursday.

Terms were not disclosed.

“We believe strongly in the Las Vegas market and see the property as a great opportunity to contribute to the long-term success and positive trajectory of this vibrant and innovative region,” Jake Francis, president of Koch Real Estate Investments, said in the release. “We are excited about the partnership and look forward to working together as the project evolves.”

Soffer, owner of Fontainebleau Development, was part of the group that originally built the 60-plus-story tower during the mid-2000s real estate bubble, but the project went bankrupt in 2009 after the economy crashed.

Billionaire Carl Icahn bought the mothballed resort in 2010 for around $150 million and, after leaving it largely untouched, sold it in 2017 to developer Steve Witkoff for $600 million.

Witkoff later renamed it the Drew.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.