Maryland governor orders state’s casinos to be closed

Three Las Vegas companies operate Maryland casinos that will be closed Monday by order of Gov. Larry Hogan.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to close that state’s casinos Sunday will affect three Las Vegas companies.

Hogan announced that all casinos, race tracks and simulcast betting facilities in the state would be closed Monday for an indefinite period in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment Corp. and Golden Entertainment Inc. will be affected by the closures.

