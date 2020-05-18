Station Casinos releases health and safety plan for reopening

Station Casinos rolled out new health and safety protocols Monday morning, including testing all employees for COVID-19 and “enhanced cleaning technologies.”

Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas. (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Station Casinos rolled out new health and safety protocols Monday morning, including the use of thermal scanners, testing all employees for COVID-19 and “enhanced cleaning technologies.”

“When our guests walk through our reopened doors, we want them to know that their health and safety is our first priority,” Station Casinos President Richard Haskins said in a Monday news release. “At the same time, we also want our team members to know that these changes will help safeguard their health as well, whether interacting with guests or each other.”

The announcement comes as the company prepares to reopen its properties, “when permitted by governmental authorities.” It’s still unclear when casinos will be allowed to reopen in Nevada, but Station Casino’s website allows bookings starting June 1.

Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station and Wildfire properties are set to be the first Station Casinos properties to reopen.

The new protocols include:

— All staff will be required to undergo COVID-19 testing before returning to work, and will then be tested at “regular intervals.” Staff will also be required to wear personal protective equipment “consistent with health authority guidelines.”

— Masks will be available to guests when entering a property. Those entering a property with a mask will be required to remove it briefly for identification purposes.

— Touch-free hand sanitizing stations will be installed throughout properties, including at each point of entry and elevator landing.

— Guests will be advised to stand at least six feet away from guests who are not part of their party. Restaurant tables, slot machines and other physical layouts will be rearranged to promote physical distancing.

— Thermal scanners will be installed at all guest and staff entrances.

— Table games will have a maximum occupancy, based on the game.

— Properties will use “enhanced cleaning technologies,” like electrostatic sprayers and hospital-grade disinfectants. The visibility and frequency of cleaning will also be “significantly increased” in properties’ public and non-public areas.

— Staff will receive training on the new heath and cleanliness standards, which “will meet or exceed the highest standards set by federal, state and local authorities.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.