Venetian on Las Vegas Strip expected to reopen in June

After weeks of not allowing bookings on its website, the company is accepting reservations for The Venetian beginning June 1.

The Venetian on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Sands Corp. expects to open one of its Las Vegas properties next month.

The company plans to reopen in phases, starting with The Venetian tower and following with the Palazzo tower at a later date.

According to a Tuesday company statement, the property plans to reopen with a full-service casino, more than a dozen restaurants, a renovated Venetian pool deck and multiple retail outlets.

Other Las Vegas casino operators — including Wynn Resorts Ltd., MGM Resorts International, Boyd Gaming Corp. and Station Casinos — allow reservations beginning June 1 as well.

Upon reopening, Sands will be operating under new guidelines from Venetian Clean, a collection of more than 800 initiatives to enhance safety and minimize risk for visitors and staff, including the use of thermal cameras, personal protective equipment for employees and social distancing.

It also plans to test all Venetian staff over a two-week period as it prepares to reopen.

The company also announced the launch of its “Share the LOVE” program on Tuesday. For every suite night booked through the program, The Venetian will donate a free night, up to 50,000 nights, to be used by a first responder in the fight against the pandemic.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

