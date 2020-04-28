78°F
Casinos & Gaming

Venetian to have EMTs, thermal cameras upon reopening

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2020 - 8:56 am
 

The Venetian will have a team of Emergency Medical Technicians available 24 hours to respond to suspected cases of the coronavirus when the property reopens.

The hotel-casino operator, Las Vegas Sands Corp., announced updated protocols Tuesday for when its Las Vegas properties reopen, sometime after May 31. The protocols, named The Venetian Clean Commitment, include more than 800 guidelines, including the use of thermal cameras, personal protective equipment for employees and enforcing social distancing guidelines.

The resort will have a team of 25 EMTs with one-third on site every day, the company said. If staff is notified of a suspected case of COVID-19, the guest will be directed toward medical care by the EMTs, and the property will conduct additional cleaning and disinfecting protocol in areas the guest had been.

Thermal cameras will be installed at every resort entry point to check temperatures of both staff and guests. Those who have a temperature over 100.4 degrees will undergo a secondary screening. If they still show a high fever, they will “undergo further medical assessment and be directed to appropriate medical care.”

If a guest has a confirmed case of COVID-19, their suite will be removed from service to undergo cleaning by a third-party expert and won’t be returned to service until it is deemed safe.

Other Las Vegas casino operators — including Wynn Resorts Ltd. and MGM Resorts International — have also said they plan to take extra precautions once they reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sands’ Las Vegas resorts are not accepting reservations, and all bookings through May 31 have been cancelled.

“Our company will continue to adhere to guidance provided by the state of Nevada, as we look to data to inform our decision on when best to open our doors to guests and Team Members,” the statement reads. “It is not prudent to set an opening date without the appropriate data to support it.”

Staff will continue to receive full pay and benefits through May 17, but the company will “continue to assess this date as we have a more definitive opening timeline.” Sands also plans to continue its program providing emergency pay for employees of several partner restaurants.

Here are some of the initiatives laid out in the Venetian Clean Commitment:

— Guests are welcome to wear a facemask and gloves at the resort, but masks that hide the entire face are prohibited. Sands will provide a personal face mask for hotel guests.

— All staff will wear personal protective equipment — such as gloves — based on their role and responsibilities.

— Every hotel suite will include a personal care kit with hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, latex gloves and a personal face mask.

— Guests and staff are required to stand at least six feet apart while in queues, elevators or moving through the resort. Elevator lobbies will be staffed during peak hours to provide assistance — there will be a suggested limit of four guests per elevator — and additional sanitation.

— Restaurant tables, slot machines, pool seating, meeting and convention center spaces and other layouts have been rearranged to promote social distancing.

— There will only be four riders allowed in the gondolas at one time, and gondola pilots will wear face masks. “Gondoliers stationed along the canal will serenade passengers from an appropriate distance.”

— Electrostatic sprayers will be used to apply hospital-grade disinfectant on high-touch surfaces during nonpeak hours.

— UV lights will be used to decontaminate shipments arriving and leaving the resort’s receiving docks, mailroom and warehouse, and will be used on hotel equipment like bell services carts and luggage.

— At banquets, all food will be served individually plated. Beverages and snacks will be provided by an attendant. Self-serve buffet style banquet service has been suspended.

— Staff will receive additional training on COVID-19 safety and sanitation protocols, and will receive instructions on how to respond to all presumed COVID-19 cases on the property.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates The Venetian, Palazzo and Sands Expo and Convention Center.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

