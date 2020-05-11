Venetian, Palazzo set for June reopening; staff virus testing begins

Las Vegas Sands Corp. plans to reopen its Las Vegas properties sometime in June and will continue to pay and offer benefits to its staff members until that time.

The Venetian on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Sands Corp. plans to reopen its Las Vegas properties sometime in June and will continue to pay and offer benefits to its staff members until that time. The casino operator also plans to test all workers for COVID-19 before they return.

Sands had previously said it would pay staff through May 17. A company statement, shared with the Review-Journal on Monday, said Sands would also continue its program to provide emergency pay for employees of several partner restaurants.

Sands has not yet set a firm reopening date for its Las Vegas properties, The Venetian and Palazzo, but preparations are in the works.

The company began offering COVID-19 testing Monday to all staff and their immediate household members, 13 and older. The full cost of the testing will be paid for by Sands, even if an employee or immediate household member does not have the company’s medical insurance.

“Our top priority continues to be the health and safety of our Team Members and visitors,” the statement said. “We are working hard to be as prepared as possible for the day we welcome our guests.”

According to a letter obtained by the Review-Journal, the casino operator is offering two types of tests — one to determine whether staff members currently has COVID-19 and another that looks for COVID-19 antibodies to see if they have had it at any point. The tests will be administered at the Sands Expo by the Wellness Group and PMH Laboratory Inc., according to the letter and statement.

All Sands staff members will be required to take a test to determine if they currently have the virus before they return to work, while the antibodies test is voluntary.

Test results will remain confidential, and all physical distancing protocols will be observed throughout the testing process, according to the letter.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates The Venetian, Palazzo and Sands Expo and Convention Center.

