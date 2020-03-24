Wynn executives forgoing salaries to mitigate coronavirus impact

Wynn CEO Matt Maddox said Tuesday that he would take shares of Wynn stock instead of his 2020 salary to help the company navigate an uncertain financial future.

Matt Maddox, the CEO of Wynn Resorts Ltd., is seen in 2018 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Top executives of Wynn Resorts Ltd. are forgoing between 33 percent and 100 percent of their salaries to offset ongoing employee payroll and other expenses.

The company announced Tuesday the executives will forgo the portions of their salaries in exchange for shares of company stock.

Wynn CEO Matt Maddox confirmed that he’d give up the remainder of his 2020 salary so that the company can navigate the financial downturn resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

