Wynn Resorts says nearly 550, 3.6%, employees have tested positive for COVID

Nearly 550 Wynn Las Vegas employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the company said Thursday.

Signs inside Wynn Las Vegas informing guests about coronavirus testing on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nearly 550 Wynn Las Vegas employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the company said Thursday.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. announced that 548 of 15,051 tests administered among its Las Vegas employees returned positive, for a positivity rate of 3.6 percent. The company said 497 of the 548 positive tests came after its two Strip properties, Wynn Las Vegas and Encore, reopened in June.

Wynn continues to stand alone among the six largest Las Vegas gaming companies in disclosing how many of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Last month, Wynn Resorts became the first gaming company on the Strip to announce the number of positive COVID-19 tests among employees. CEO Matt Maddox told shareholders on a quarterly earnings call in August that “roughly 300” of 16,750 tests among Las Vegas and Massachusetts workers returned positive.

Additionally, the company announced six Las Vegas guests have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Wynn offers in-room testing to guests who report possible exposure or symptoms.

Wynn’s announcement came the same day that state health officials revealed for the first time hard numbers about what role Nevada’s tourism industry could be playing in the state’s outbreak.

More than one-in-four Clark County residents recently infected with COVID-19 may have contracted or spread the disease at a hotel, motel or resort, officials revealed Thursday morning.

In the past 30 days, officials said 26 percent of infected county residents who spoke with disease investigators reported visiting a hotel, motel or resort. About 12 percent reported visiting a “food establishment,” a broad category that includes restaurants, grocery stores and other types of businesses.

The data “does not mean the business is associated with the exposure,” Nevada Department of Health and Human Deputy Administrator Julia Peek said.

Instead, disease investigators ask an infected person where they traveled from the time they believe they were infected until the time they started to quarantine. It is not possible for investigators to determine where a person contracted the virus, Peek said.

The data could also be skewed by large companies that test employees and report their findings to the state, or by infected people either refusing to participate or not remembering everywhere they had been.

“It’s not complete by any means,” Peek said of the data. “It’s just a tool public health can use to identify interventions and risks associated with any disease.”

Wynn partners with University Medical Center to randomly test groups comprising up to 700 employees every two weeks. Wynn conducts its own contact tracing program and determined 98 percent of positive employees contracted the novel coronavirus outside of work.

Other gaming companies like have shared information on testing but have not disclosed how many of those tests came back positive.

Though not among the six largest gaming companies with a presence in Las Vegas, Golden Entertainment President Charles Protell said last month that the company tested all employees returning to work at its Nevada casinos and taverns. He said under 2 percent of nearly 6,000 tests came back positive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.