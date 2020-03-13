Citing new travel rules, construction expo to end 1 day early

The show, which is held every three years, is at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Citing the travel restrictions announced Wednesday by President Donald Trump, the 2020 ConExpo-Con/Ag construction equipment show will conclude Friday night, one day earlier than scheduled.

“Due to the growing concerns about COVID-19, the travel restrictions put in place by the President and changing corporate travel policies that impact many of our attendees and exhibitors, we have made the decision to close CONEXPO-CON/AGG & IFPE one day early, closing on Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m.,” the statement on the show’s website said.

In February, organizers said registration was on course to exceed 130,000 attendees. Final numbers won’t be available until the final day, but a spokeswoman said Tuesday that this year’s registrations have outpaced 2017’s.

