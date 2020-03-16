Collaborate 20 to cancel Las Vegas tech convention

Temporary closures of MGM Resorts International’s properties has forced the technology convention Collaborate 20 to cancel its event next month.

Aimed at Oracle users, the event said in a statement Monday it is “discussing contingencies” with event partners and would provide further updates later this week with additional details on how “registration transfers to a new event or refunds will be processed.”

As of last week, the show was still saying it would take place April 19-23 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. But Sunday’s announcement by MGM Resorts to temporarily suspend operations at all Las Vegas properties impacted the show’s scheduled dates.

Other business conventions have also canceled this week, adding to the growing list of shows that started announcing closures earlier this month.

