Conventions

What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, shows, sports

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2020 - 12:30 pm
 
Updated March 10, 2020 - 6:34 pm

Tuesday, March 10:

The coronavirus outbreak continues to cause closures and changes to business conferences, sports events and other gatherings in the Las Vegas area. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is collaborating with the U.S. Travel Association and public health organizations to monitor the spread.

Coronavirus cases are up to four in Nevada. Several members of the medical staff at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas are under home quarantine.

To keep you informed, we’re keeping a rolling list of what’s affected.

Conventions, business events canceled, changed

Software firm Adobe has pulled out of the upcoming National Association of Broadcasters 2020 trade show held at the Las Vegas Convention Center — joining at least five others who have canceled their participation.

MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday. A statement announcing the closures said the the changes “will be evaluated on a weekly basis.”

IWCE (International Wireless Communications Expo) 2020 has been postponed, according to a statement out March 9, adding the “intention is to announce a new date shortly.” The expo had been scheduled for March 30-April 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Oracle NetSuite is postponing SuiteWorld20, until August 10 – 13, 2020, according to a statement on the website. The conference had been scheduled for April 20 – 23 at the The Venetian Resort and the Sands Expo Convention Center.

The 2020 Veterans Stand Down scheduled for March 25 has been postponed, according to a statement Monday. Organizers hope to reschedule the event.

Channel Partners Conference & Expo has postponed, “with the intention to announce a new date shortly,” according to a statement out Sunday. It had previously been scheduled for March 9- 12 at The Venetian and Sands Expo.

Security industry conference ISC West at the Sands Expo and Convention Center has been pushed back to July. The trade show was scheduled for March 17-20.

Exhibitor AJA Video Systems announced in a statement this week it would not participate in the annual NAB convention, which is being held April 19 through April 22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The NXT Global Summit was canceled. The inaugural conference, focusing on emerging trends in technology and media, was expected to be held July 14-15 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Engineering company Aruba Networks will not host the upcoming conference March 23-27. The company announced it will take place via video, streaming and small local events, “rather than an in-person event in Las Vegas,” according to a post on the show’s website.

Software company Adobe said it will not host its upcoming Adobe Summit at The Venetian this month, citing the spread of coronavirus. The annual summit, taking place March 29 through April 2, was expected to bring about 22,000 guests to the Las Vegas Strip, but it will now be held online..

Atlassian Summit 2020, scheduled to be in an-person conference starting March 31, has been canceled. It has turned into a remote event April 1-2.

Google canceled a major internal sales and marketing event in Las Vegas, set to take place in March.

More news about coronavirus

Sports updates, cancellations

The NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer are closing access to locker rooms and clubhouses to all non-essential personnel.

The Las Vegas Polo Classic is being moved from April 18-19 to July 16-18. The new site will be South Point Arena.

The Chicago State University men’s and women’s basketball teams are considering not traveling to Las Vegas for the Western Athletic Conference tournament. The school announced March 3 it will not not travel for two regularly scheduled WAC men’s games this week, and its women’s team will not host two games, citing the spread of the coronavirus.

The 2020 NFL draft, expected to be one of the largest events Las Vegas has ever seen, is still a go despite ongoing coronavirus concerns. The NFL is monitoring developments closely, said a spokesman.

Entertainment

“One Night For One Drop” has been dropped — at least temporarily. Cirque du Soleil is postponing its annual charity production because of coronavirus outbreak concerns, the company announced internally Tuesday.

The Zac Brown Band has postponed the current leg of their “The Owl Tour,” which included a stop at T-Mobile Arena on March 27.

Clark County School District

The school district has canceled all out-of-state and international student travel effective immediately and until further notice, according to a statement on the district’s website. The ban has left sports teams scrambling.

Flights

Flights between Las Vegas and South Korea are set to be suspended effective March 9 due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Corrections visitations

Nevada Department of Corrections is temporarily suspending visitation at all of its institutions “in the interest of public safety,” it was announced March 7. Attorney and legal visits will be allowed, according to a Twitter post.

Events still on track:

March Madness will go on as planned at the Westgate. The casino is closely monitoring developments regarding the coronavirus and is taking precautions, but it has no plans to close its 1,500-seat auditorium for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

— ConExpo-Con/Ag 2020: Volvo Group appears to have had a change of heart just one day after announcing it would be pulling out of this week’s ConExpo-Con/Ag 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The company’s construction equipment arm now says it will be attending the show. International and corporate travel restrictions have impacted planned exhibits at the show.

— President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the Republican Jewish Coalition conference at the Venetian Hotel March 14.

— Digital Signage Expo is set for April 1-2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center

— CinemaCon is still planned at Caesars Palace from March 30 through April 2.

— The ASD Market Week consumer merchandise trade show is still planning to run March 22-25 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

— EXHIBITORLIVE is proceeding as planned for a March 29 – April 2 show.

— The International Pizza Expo is still on, with about 8,000 expected. The show runs March 31-April 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

— The Nightclub and Bar Show is set to take place March 30 – April 1.

— The World Series of Poker does not start until May 26 at the Rio Convention Center. Officials say there are no plans to cancel at this time.

We have complete coverage here. We are providing free access to this content.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates The Venetian.

Rhonda Prast is the Projects and Investigations Editor at the Review-Journal. Contact her at rprast@reviewjournal.com

THE LATEST