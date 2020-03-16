Clark County closing parks, rec facilities; outdoor areas still open

Clark County is closing all Parks and Recreation facilities today because of continuing concerns about the spread of coronavirus. For now, outdoors spaces remain open.

A woman rides a bike at the Sunset Park Reservation office. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County is closing all Parks and Recreation facilities on Monday because of continuing concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

The announcement, which said they would remain closed until further notice, was made Monday about 9:45 a.m.

As of now, outdoor park spaces will remain open to the public, although any visitors are strongly encouraged to follow health officials’ recommendations regarding social distancing and other precautions.

