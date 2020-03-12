Pac-12 cancels rest of tournament at T-Mobile Arena
The Pac-12 canceled the rest of its men’s basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena, the conference announced Thursday, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
Statement from the Pac-12 on the men's basketball tournament, sport competitions and other championship events: pic.twitter.com/rQpt54GYcG
— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 12, 2020
Quarterfinal games were scheduled to take place Thursday with the tournament concluding Saturday.
The Pac-12 had announced Wednesday that games would be played before a limited crowd.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
