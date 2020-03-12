58°F
#VegasMadness

Pac-12 cancels rest of tournament at T-Mobile Arena

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2020 - 9:25 am
 

The Pac-12 canceled the rest of its men’s basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena, the conference announced Thursday, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Quarterfinal games were scheduled to take place Thursday with the tournament concluding Saturday.

The Pac-12 had announced Wednesday that games would be played before a limited crowd.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

