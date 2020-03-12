Pac-12 cancels rest of tournament at T-Mobile Arena

The Pac-12 canceled the rest of its men’s basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena, the conference announced Thursday, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

California's Kareem South (10) shoots around Stanford's Bryce Wills (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 men's tournament Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Statement from the Pac-12 on the men's basketball tournament, sport competitions and other championship events: pic.twitter.com/rQpt54GYcG — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 12, 2020

Quarterfinal games were scheduled to take place Thursday with the tournament concluding Saturday.

The Pac-12 had announced Wednesday that games would be played before a limited crowd.

