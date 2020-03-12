66°F
Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas to close to public

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2020 - 5:58 pm
 

The Pac-12 announced Wednesday night it was closing the rest of its conference tournament to spectators because of concerns about the spreading coronavirus.

The tournament opened with a four-game schedule in front of fans Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. It will conclude over the next three days with its championship game on Saturday.

Other conferences made similar announcements earlier in the day, and the NCAA announced its men’s and women’s tournaments would be played only in front of essential personnel and players’ families.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

