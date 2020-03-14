Clark County District Court to suspend jury trials due to coronavirus fears

Civil and criminal jury trials in Clark County District Court slated for the next 30 days are being suspended to reduce risk of the spread of the coronavirus at the Regional Justice Center.

The Regional Justice Center as seen on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Chief Judge Linda Marie Bell speaks during a press conference regarding the One-Stop Protective Order Center at the Clark County Family Court in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

All civil and criminal jury trials in Clark County District Court scheduled for the next 30 days are being suspended as part of sweeping measures to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus at the Regional Justice Center.

Chief District Judge Linda Marie Bell announced the action in an administrative order signed Friday with Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice Kristina Pickering.

The order also says all scheduled, nonessential court hearings should be conducted by video or telephonic means or reschedued.

Bell sent an email to all Clark County court employees on March 3 discussing preventive measures .

She said the administration “made requests for hand sanitizer stations, disinfectant wipes, and other supplies. Supplies are currently in high demand and there are delays. We would encourage you to use your own disinfecting supplies, if you have them or can obtain them.

Bell also said courthouse employees sharing equipment such as phones, keyboards and copiers “should take extra care to wipe down those surfaces. “

Signs in English and Spanish have been been placed on courtroom doors and around the Regional Justice Center reminding people about ways to prevent the spread of disease.

Bell also encouraged all deputy marshals to wear protective gloves when dealing with the public and judges to “liberally” take advantage of rules for video appearances in court.

