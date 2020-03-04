NXT Global Summit cancels Las Vegas conference amid coronavirus fears

The show organizer said it was canceled following concerns by the event’s sponsors over the spread of coronavirus.

Another upcoming conference has been cancelled following concerns by the event’s sponsors over the spread of COVID-19.

This summer’s inaugural NXT Global Summit, focusing on emerging trends in technology and media, was expected to be held July 14-15 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

NXT Global Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Cameron Tendler said ticket holders will be refunded or they can choose to transfer their ticket for next year, which is when the event is now expected to be held.

“We’ve put about a year of planning into this,” Tendler said, adding that about 1,000 people were expected to attend. “We’re a new event and with some of our large sponsors pulling out, it was just a nail in the coffin for us.”

While the event was not expected to run for another four months, Tendler said some sponsors were concerned about the potential spreading of coronavirus and opted to bow out of the two-day summit.

The conference was planning to cover a range of topics on technology, media, brand marketing and entrepreneurship through multiple keynote, panel and workshop sessions. It was being developed by Las Vegas-based venture capital firm 8420 Nevada Group in partnership with global events marketing firm GES.

NXT Global’s announcement comes on the heels of software company Adobe, engineering company Aruba Networks, and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations cancelling their planned conferences.

Many other upcoming conferences in Las Vegas still are scheduled as planned.

