Many Las Vegas conventions proceeding despite coronavirus fears

While software company Adobe will not host its Adobe Summit at The Venetian this month citing the spread of coronavirus, many other upcoming conferences in Las Vegas still are scheduled as planned.

Some are offering refunds to attendees or exhibitors that had to cancel because of travel restrictions to the U.S.

CinemaCon still is planned at Caesars Palace from March 30 through April 2. But the show is offering full refunds to attendees or exhibitors “based in a country with travel restrictions due to the Coronavirus,” according to a post on the show website.

And for those still coming, “all appropriate measures will be taken to ensure the safety and productivity of our delegates and supporters.”

While some attendees from the areas hardest hit in China will no longer be attending, “our weekly registration numbers are tracking evenly with where we were at this time last year.”

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers, organizer of CONEXPO-CON/AGG and the co-located IFPE Show, said the upcoming shows are set to take place as planned, March 10-14.

Cancellations have been limited to China-based companies without U.S. operations, according to Sandra Mason, public relations director for AEM. The show is working with those companies to find a way for them to recoup costs, she said.

“We have had NO major exhibit cancellations,” a post reads on the Con/Ag Expo site. “Most of our top exhibitors have been onsite for weeks moving in equipment and setting up their booth space. These exhibitors have been following the move-in schedule protocols and we anticipate all exhibitors will be moved in and ready for the shows’ opening day on Tuesday, March 10.”

The ASD Market Week consumer merchandise trade show still is planning to run as planned March 22-25 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The show usually has attendees from more than 17 countries, but travel restrictions resulted in the closure of part of the exhibition floor dedicated to Chinese exhibitors —dubbed China Prime Pavilion. About 5 percent of exhibiting companies in general are coming from mainland China, according to a post on the show’s website.

Security show ISC West is set to take place as scheduled March 17-20 at the Sands Expo Center.

“Currently, no federal restrictions are in place to prevent conferences, conventions, trade shows, exhibitions and travel within the United States,” reads a statement on the show’s website.

EXHIBITORLIVE is proceeding as planned for a March 29 – April 2 show.

“We are pleased to report that our registration numbers continue to be on pace with previous years,” a post on its website says. “To date there have been no attendee cancellations due to COVID-19, and our exhibitors are still planning to participate.”

The only exhibitors who have canceled are international firms coming from areas where air travel has been restricted, the post continued.

About 225 exhibitors and nearly 5,000 attendees are expected to attend.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates The Venetian and Sands Expo Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.