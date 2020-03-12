NHL officially suspends play because of coronavirus

The NHL suspended its season Thursday, a day after the NBA did the same because center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save against New Jersey Devils center Kevin Rooney (16) with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) defending in the third period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The NHL is suspending its season indefinitely because of COVID-19.

The league announced its decision Thursday, a day after the NBA halted play because Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The NHL hopes to resume the season at some point.

The Golden Knights are in Minnesota on Thursday because they were scheduled to play the Wild at 7 p.m. The Knights did not hold their scheduled 11:30 a.m. morning skate, per NHL recommendations, while the league prepared its response.

“The NHL has announced the decision to pause the 2019-20 season beginning with Thursday night’s games ,” the Knights said in a statement. “The NHL’s goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that the league will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup. The healthy and safety of our members, fans and our community as a whole is a top priority. As more information becomes available, we will share it with you. Thank you in advance for your understanding.”

The Knights are 39-24-8 and are in first place in the Pacific Division. They had 11 remaining regular season games entering Thursday.

Here is commissioner Gary Bettman’s full statement: “In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, and after consulting with medical experts and convening a conference call of the Board of Governors, the National Hockey League is announcing today that it will pause the 2019‑20 season beginning with tonight’s games.

“The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures. However, following last night’s news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus – and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point – it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time.

“We will continue to monitor all the appropriate medical advice, and we will encourage our players and other members of the NHL community to take all reasonable precautions – including by self-quarantine, where appropriate. Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup. Until then, we thank NHL fans for your patience and hope you stay healthy.”

The NHL Players Association also released a statement that said: “The decision to temporarily suspend play due to the COVID-19 pandemic is an appropriate course of action at this time.

“The NHLPA will continue to closely monitor this very dynamic situation and remain in daily discussions with the league, our medical consultants, and our players regarding all aspects of this matter. The players are looking forward to the opportunity to resume play in front of hockey fans everywhere.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

