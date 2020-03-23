MGM Resorts gives $1M to employee emergency fund

The MGM Resorts Emergency Relief Fund provides employees and their immediate families with short-term relief.

Signage indicates the temporary closure of the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Monday, March 16, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

MGM Resorts International is donating $1 million toward its employee emergency fund.

“As we confront extraordinary events and an unprecedented global pandemic crisis, we know that this is an extremely challenging and uncertain time for many of our employees, their families, friends and neighbors and we are committed to help those in need,” Bill Hornbuckle, acting CEO and president of MGM Resorts International, said in a statement Monday.

The MGM Resorts Emergency Relief Fund provides employees and their immediate families with short-term relief in making payments or to meet obligations during unexpected hardships and emergencies, the company said in a statement. The $1 million pledge also applies to full-time employees, on-call employees and those facing layoff, separation or furlough.

MGM began layoffs and furloughs earlier this month in response to the coronavirus crisis and the resulting collapse of tourism.

In Monday’s statement, Hornbuckle also added the company has stepped up its food donations across the country.

“Over the past week, MGM has donated the equivalent of 400,000 meals through local food banks to alleviate food insecurity in the United States,” he said.