Other Sports

Mountain West suspends spring sports due to coronavirus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2020 - 11:13 am
 
Updated March 12, 2020 - 11:39 am

UNLV’s spring sports seasons came to a sudden halt Thursday, with the Mountain West suspending all competition in wake of the growing coronavirus crisis.

“The health and well-being of student-athletes, as well as the campus and general communities, is of utmost priority,” the Mountain West said in a statement. “Therefore, the Board has determined the most prudent course of action is to align with the recommendations of public health care and government officials to help limit the spread of the virus.”

That decision means uncertain immediate futures for baseball, softball, women’s track and field, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s golf and women’s tennis.

Baseball coach Stan Stolte said in a text message that he deferred any comment to an expected UNLV statement that was expected to come later Thursday.

The conference said it was up to each school whether to continue with or begin spring football practices. There was no immediate word on UNLV’s plans. The Rebels were expected to begin spring practices under first-year coach Marcus Arroyo in the next couple of week.

Arroyo tweeted that “all recruiting related activities & public visits” through April 30 would be suspended “while we continue to monitor and adjust to today’s changing environmental landscape.”

UNLV and UNR, also a Mountain West member, issued a joint statement Wednesday that spring events would not be played in front of spectators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

