Group assessing whether to attend NAB with member coronavirus survey

A screen shot of the survey taken Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Coronavirus concerns have led the Next Gen TV Coalition to poll its members to decide whether it should attend next month’s National Association of Broadcasters 2020 trade show.

The organization, formerly called LPTV Spectrum Rights Coalition, emailed a “coronavirus survey” Tuesday asking subscribers to “please help us figure out our event at the NAB Show 2020.”

Questions centered on whether subscribers plan to attend the show and the coalition’s Sunday event at Westgate Hotel and whether the respondent would participate “in online webinars from the FCC and our vendor sponsors” instead of attending the organization’s meeting in-person.

The coalition did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Next Gen is a national research, advocacy and lobbying organization supporting FCC licensed low power television licensees, TV translators and new permit holders.

While the coalition is still debating its participation in NAB 2020, at least one exhibitor has opted to cancel their participation. AJA Video Systems announced earlier this week it would be switching to web-based video conferences “out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our employees and partners worldwide.”

NAB 2020 is anticipated to bring in more than 90,000 attendees from 160 countries and over 1,600 exhibitors, according to the association.

“As of now, we are moving forward responsibly with NAB Show,” a post reads on the NAB website.

