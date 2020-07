Originally scheduled for May, the show was postponed until Sept. 1-3 and is now canceled altogether.

Conventioneers file onto the show floor on opening day of the National Hardware Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center, May 7, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The National Hardware Show canceled its September event in Las Vegas.

Originally scheduled for May, the show was postponed until Sept. 1-3 and is now canceled altogether.

Instead of an in-person experience, the trade show plans to host a virtual event later this year, the company said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.