‘Bad actors’ still locking out tenants amid Nevada eviction freeze

Legal advocates say predatory landlords are still harassing tenants at a “record pace” despite Gov. Sisolak’s statewide eviction moratorium issued this week.

Charles Moorehead has been served a seven-day eviction notice from Siegel Suites Tropicana while there is an eviction freeze in place in the Las Vegas Valley. Moorehead was laid off as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and his wife is battling a terminal illness. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks during the implementing of Assembly Bill 431 at First AME Church on July 1, 2019 in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The statewide eviction moratorium Gov. Sisolak issued this week was meant to put a sweeping stop to lockouts, eviction notices and evictions for all Nevada renters — weekly or otherwise — amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At first, legal advocates said it was encouraging. Many co-signed a letter last week asking the governor for such an order, noting “clear guidance and protections from the state are desperately needed.”

But in practice, it’s apparently done little to slow “bad actors,” advocates say.

“Still, predatory landlords are harassing people at a record pace,” Bailey Bortolin, with the Nevada Coalition of Legal Service Providers, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in an email this week. “Many are trying to creatively skirt the protection.”

Skirting the law

Charles Moorehead, whose situation as a weekly renter was profiled in the Review-Journal last week, said he is still getting little cooperation from property management at Siegel Suites Tropicana, where he has lived for more than a year.

Moorehead, 32, was recently laid off, which forced him to fall behind on rent as he looked for work while still caring for his wife, 33, who suffers from a rare neurological disorder.

Even after Sisolak entered his order, which banned late fees during the freeze, Moorehead said his property still demanded that he pay them. A few days later, the property reversed course, but they are now demanding a month’s worth of rent from him, which amounts to more than he would pay for four individual weeks of rent, and are refusing to provide a printout breaking down that larger amount.

At least four other tenants in Moorehead’s complex also said they are still being charged late fees. A property manager at the complex was not available for comment, front desk staff said.

Throughout Clark County, a mix of properties advertise more than 8,000 rooms as rent-by-the-week, records show.

Heidi Foreman-Toney, a tenants’ rights counselor with Nevada Legal Services, said her phone is ringing “almost by the minute” with people “asking for advice to find out what their rights are” amid the statewide eviction moratorium.

“There’s just so many violations,” she told the Review-Journal. “You would think it were a movie.”

Some are still being served notices. Others are still being locked out. One woman this week said her landlord started stacking plywood in the parking lot, threatening to board up units for people who can’t pay rent, Foreman-Toney said.

Another man called to report that his landlord and some security guards this week tore out the toilet, refrigerator, television and bed in his unit to force him out when he could not make rent, Foreman-Toney said.

“Our people deserve better than that,” Foreman-Toney said. “They’re in the hospitality industry, so many of our clients. We’ve got seniors who’ve lived there for most of their life.”

“You hear about these things and expect that everyone will just follow the rules,” she said, “but there are illegal lockouts happening left and right.”

Strict penalties

Nevada landlords and property managers who defy the statewide eviction moratorium could be sued for deceptive trade practices, according to the state attorney general’s office, the enforcement arm of the governor’s statewide eviction moratorium.

Deceptive trade lawsuits can carry triple damages for each violation a court finds. But they are considered a last resort, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford’s office said, because Ford is first trying to work with landlords, property managers and their companies.

“While this directive is meant to help thousands of Nevadans in every corner of our State struggling to pay the bills, I’m also understanding to the fact that it puts a strain on property owners and businesses who must pay the bills,” according to a statement from his office.

Tenants can file complaints with the attorney general’s office at 888-434-9989 or ag.nv.gov. Staff are working to address each complaint within a day or two of filing, Ford’s office said.

Tenants may also reach out to Nevada Legal Services at Nevada Legal Services at 702-383-6095 or the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada at 702-386-1070 for guidance.

“In the midst of this emergency, when many tenants and homeowners are under duress, the Attorney General’s Office is highly concerned that any landlord or lender would violate the Governor’s Directive,” Ford’s office said.

Tenants who can still make rent are encouraged to pay it, since all tenants will be required to pay rent — missed or otherwise — once Nevada’s state of emergency is over and the moratorium is lifted.

“But this directive is meant to help businesses, individuals, and the public survive the pandemic by helping people stay in their homes and prevent further spread of this disease,” Ford’s office said.

