59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Housing

Las Vegas’ housing market facing risky times as valley shuts down

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2020 - 10:09 am
 

After starting the year with a burst of sales, Las Vegas’ housing market now faces risky terrain.

Sales could tumble as Southern Nevada shuts down to contain the new coronavirus, real estate pros said. In just a few weeks, the outbreak has shut off the valley’s main economic engine — tourism — with statewide casino closures and waves of canceled or postponed conventions, not to mention sweeping retail lockdowns and consumer hoarding of toilet paper, bottled water and other goods.

There are still plenty of unknowns, including the virus’ ultimate reach and how long businesses will remain closed to help contain the spread. But the public health crisis could leave a huge portion of Las Vegas jobless for a stretch of time, wiping out their ability to buy a house, or too rattled to wade into the market.

All told, Nevada “will likely lose” 5.3 percent of its private-sector jobs — more than 66,650 positions — because of the outbreak, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

Nevada’s possible job loss, as a share of the workforce, is the highest in the nation, the institute projected.

“Everybody’s scared,” said broker Tom Blanchard, president of trade association Las Vegas Realtors.

So far, there are no signs the housing market evaporated as the valley shut down the past few weeks. But the longer people go without a paycheck, the more it can dent the housing market.

“It’s pretty safe to say sales activity will go down for new homes,” said Las Vegas housing tracker Andrew Smith, president of Home Builders Research.

There’s also a chance that, given Southern Nevada’s heavy reliance on tourism, its housing market could take a worse beating than other cities.

“I think Las Vegas will get hit harder,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist with the National Association of Realtors.

‘Huge negative impact’

Locally this month, newly signed sales contracts and new listings are down 27.5 percent and 7.7 percent, respectively, from year-ago levels. But sales cancellations also fell nearly 30 percent, showing that people under contract to buy aren’t bailing in rising numbers, according to Las Vegas Realtors data.

Still, Blanchard expects prices to drop. Las Vegas’ recently set record median price of $316,000 for a previously owned single-family house will be “short-lived at best,” he said.

Nationally, homebuyer interest has dropped sharply this month, a new report indicates.

The National Association of Realtors said 48 percent of members reported in a survey this week that buyer interest has decreased because of the outbreak. That’s triple the share of members who reported last week that buyer interest had fallen over the virus.

It would be “naive” to not expect sales to slow amid the turmoil, though a pullback in would-be sellers could “moderate” the price drops, said Cheryl Young, a senior economist at listing site Zillow.

Frank Nothaft, chief economist with housing tracker CoreLogic, said mortgage rates are “dirt cheap,” lowering buyers’ borrowing costs. But he also pointed to the “huge negative impact” the outbreak is having on the economy, and how rapidly the virus has changed the country.

“It’s just crazy,” he said.

‘Stronger than before’

Just a few weeks ago, Southern Nevada’s economy was on strong footing after years of clawing back from the depths of the Great Recession.

Locals could point to billions of dollars’ worth of real estate projects underway. Tourism numbers were strong, and home sales, after slumping in 2019, were surging.

On the resale market, buyers picked up about 2,470 single-family homes in February, up almost 26 percent from the same month last year, and around 2,280 in January, up 25 percent, according to Las Vegas Realtors, which reports data from its listing service.

Meanwhile, builders closed about 740 sales in January, up 21 percent from a year earlier, Home Builders Research reported.

Then the coronavirus hit, pushing the nation into a rapid shutdown.

Blanchard hopes Las Vegas recovers faster from this crisis than it did after the housing market crashed more than a decade ago.

Once the hotels reopen and tourists return, he said, “the lights will come back on, and Vegas will be even stronger than before.”

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak orders mandatory shutdown of nonessential businesses
Sisolak orders mandatory shutdown of nonessential businesses
2
Senior shoppers calm waiting outside Las Vegas grocery store — PHOTOS
Senior shoppers calm waiting outside Las Vegas grocery store — PHOTOS
3
With Nevada hospitals short on beds, leaders plan for the ‘unthinkable’
With Nevada hospitals short on beds, leaders plan for the ‘unthinkable’
4
Clark County woman is state’s second COVID-19 death
Clark County woman is state’s second COVID-19 death
5
Who’s hiring in Las Vegas? Companies adding workers due to virus
Who’s hiring in Las Vegas? Companies adding workers due to virus
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Valley businesses react to mandatory order to shut down - VIDEO
All non-essential businesses in the Las Vegas Valley have to shut down. We spoke with store owners who would remain open for the benefit of the community and others who were still confused as to why they had to close. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada casino closures impact 206K workers, AGA finds - VIDEO
About 206,000 direct casino employees in Nevada are without work after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Tuesday mandate, according to the American Gaming Association. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Las Vegas Valley grocery stores offer early hours for seniors - VIDEO
A growing list of Las Vegas Valley retailers are offering special shopping hours for seniors in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak’s unprecedented order on nonessential Nevada businesses will shut down 440 licensed casinos. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn CEO and Dr. Rebecca Katz go over coronavirus - Video
The Wynn CEO Matt Maddox and Dr. Rebecca Katz give a warning about the coronavirus in Las Vegas and around the world.
The Bellagio casino floor cleared as guests get ready to leave hotel - VIDEO
The Bellagio casino floor cleared as guests get ready to leave hotel (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists upset with MGM Resorts' lack of closure notice - VIDEO
Tourists like David and Emma Walker, who are visiting from Scotland, found out about MGM Resorts' property closures through Google, instead of the Luxor where they are currently staying. The Walkers are upset with how MGM has handled the situation by not making their customers aware of the closures first. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
All Las Vegas MGM casinos, hotels to temporarily close - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International announced Sunday it is temporarily suspending operations at all Las Vegas properties “until further notice” effective Tuesday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars begins layoffs during coronavirus crisis - VIDEO
Documentation obtained by the Review-Journal shows Caesars Entertainment Corp. has begun laying off employees amid reduced travel demand from the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Traveling through Las Vegas airport during coronavirus pandemic - VIDEO
Passengers travel through the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 12, 2020, amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices break bubble-era record - VIDEO
After more than 13 years, Las Vegas house prices have finally eclipsed their bubble-era peak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists in Las Vegas share their concerns over coronavirus - VIDEO
Tourists share their concerns over coronavirus while they are visiting Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas casino shares tumbling as coronavirus fears grip markets - VIDEO
Las Vegas-based casino operators’ shares tumbled Thursday morning along with other stocks as financial markets reacted to the rapid spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer and Bailey Schulz / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavy traffic expected for CONEXPO next week in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Heavy traffic is expected in the area surrounding the Las Vegas Convention Center next week as 130,000 attendees flock to a pair of trade shows. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Many Las Vegas conventions proceeding despite coronavirus fears - VIDEO
While the upcoming Adobe, ASEAN, Atmosphere, and NXT conferences have been canceled due to the spread of coronavirus, many other upcoming conferences in Las Vegas are still scheduled as planned. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Watch Las Vegas construction boom change the city skyline
An aerial look at the changing landscape in Las Vegas construction over the past year.
Raiders sell and lease back headquarters - VIDEO
RJ reporter Eli Segall talks about the numbers behind the sale and lease back of the Raiders headquarters in Henderson and why businesses make these types of land grabs. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Details on MSG Sphere crawler crane - VIDEO
The world’s fourth-largest crawler crane has arrived to begin work on the MSG Sphere at The Venetian. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Massive crane arrives at MSG Sphere site for upcoming heavy lifts - VIDEO
The 869-ton, 580-foot-high DEMAG CC-8800, the world’s fourth-largest crawler crane, has arrived in Las Vegas to begin work on the MSG Sphere project. (Madison Square Garden and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas' housing market cools down - VIDEO
In early 2019 Las Vegas home prices were rising at the fastest rate in the nation. But Las Vegas ended 2019 with some of the slowest-rising prices in the nation. In December, Southern Nevada prices were up 2.6% year-over-year in December, compared to 3.8% nationwide, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index . Phoenix saw a a 6.5% price gain. Charlotte, North Carolina, saw a 5.3% price gain. Tampa, Florida saw a 5.2% price gain. Prices rose just 1% in Chicago and New York. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts last Las Vegas operator standing in Osaka bid - VIDEO
Japan is getting ready to issue three highly coveted gaming licenses. The country’s gaming market is estimated to be worth more than $25 billion a year once resorts open in 2025. If the estimates stand up, Japan would become the second-largest gaming market in the world behind Chinese gaming enclave Macau. MGM and at least eight other companies had been vying for the Japanese licenses. In 2019 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Wynn Resorts Ltd. turned their attention to other areas. Caesars Entertainment Corp. dropped out of the race altogether. MGM teamed up with Japanese financial services group Orix for its bid for a gaming license. MGM/Orix group was the only one to participate in the RFP process. "We think MGM is in a very good position in Osaka at this point" - Union Gaming analyst John DeCree (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Plans for luxury hotel on south Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Review-Journal real estate reporter Eli Segall speaks with Renee Summerour about a California developer's plan to help revamp the south Las Vegas Strip. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two years until “I Do” - VIDEOY
Las Vegas locals Sam Cruz and Jeff Gaglione discuss their engagement, in their future wedding venue at Emerald at Queensridge in Las Vegas, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Chairman, CEO of MGM Resorts Jim Murren stepping down - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren will be stepping down as chairman and CEO. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Las Vegas opens new convention center space - VIDEO
On Feb. 10, 2020, Wynn Las Vegas opened its new convention center expansion that more than doubled its sellable space. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local tattoo shop tattoos MAGIC attendees - VIDEO
Club Tattoo is giving away tattoos to the people who attend the biannual fashion convention throughout its three days at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New report shows January home sales jump - VIDEO
Las Vegas’ housing market had another big jump in sales from year-ago levels as prices stayed relatively flat, a new report shows. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Creed perfume store part of growing Las Vegas Strip luxury retail - VIDEO
Andrea DeCarlo, general manager at Creed at the Forum Shops at Caesars on the Las Vegas Strip, talks about her luxury perfume store Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Newest tech gadgets at store in Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
A new store at Forum Shops at Caesars, b8ta, encourages shoppers to play with the hottest tech gadgets. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Las Vegas home prices break bubble-era record
By / RJ

The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes — the bulk of the market — reached an all-time-high of $316,000 last month, according to a new report.

 
Las Vegas market sees slow-rising housing prices in 2019
By / RJ

Southern Nevada’s housing market ended 2019 with some of the slowest-rising prices in the U.S., a new report shows. Last month’s home sales, however, ticked up 25 percent compared with January 2019.

Read More