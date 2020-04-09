Sisolak bans open houses in Nevada due to coronavirus

Sisolak said during a news conference that people can still buy and sell homes, and that house hunters can still make appointments to see a property in-person if it is empty.

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday banned real estate open houses to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

In an emergency order, Sisolak implemented a slate of new restrictions to help fight the pandemic in Nevada, including the closure of auto showrooms and golf courses.

He also prohibited open houses – prospective buyers coming and going, during a designated time, from a property that is on the market – and the showing of renter-occupied homes.

Sisolak said during a news conference that people can still buy and sell homes, and that house hunters can still make appointments to see a property in-person if it is empty and they follow strict social-distancing guidelines.

Chris Bishop, president of trade association Nevada Realtors, said in a statement Wednesday evening that his group supports the restrictions amid the public health crisis.

“We have been urging all of our members to follow public health guidelines and practice social distancing in their personal and professional lives, including while working in the real estate industry,” Bishop said.

