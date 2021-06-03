108°F
Las Vegas legal aid clinics to provide help to tenants facing eviction

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2021 - 3:36 pm
 
In this Oct. 19, 2020, file photo, Jimmy Marks, who received an eviction notice, leaves the Civ ...
In this Oct. 19, 2020, file photo, Jimmy Marks, who received an eviction notice, leaves the Civil Law Self-Help Center, operated by Legal Aid, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. On Saturday, June 5 and Saturday, June 12, Legal Aid of Center of Southern Nevada partnered with the Las Vegas-Clark County Library System to host pop-up clinics at designated library branches for the renters who received eviction notices. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Renters who have received an eviction notice can receive free in-person help Saturday at designated library branches.

Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada is partnering with the Las Vegas-Clark County Library System to host pop-up clinics, where tenants can meet with Legal Aid Center lawyers and volunteers to receive help with online forms and e-filing a response to an eviction notice with the court.

The clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Whitney Library, 5175 E. Tropicana Ave., and Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road, and on June 12 at the West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd., and again at Clark County Library.

Service is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and tenants are encouraged to bring their eviction notice.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

