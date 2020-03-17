Nevada pushes online application for unemployment benefits

Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is urging people who have been laid off as a result of COVID-19 to apply online instead of in person.

Lines formed early Tuesday morning at the One Stop Career Center after school closures and layoffs in the Las Vegas tourism industry. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ana Reyes, 52, former master cook at MGM, holds her layoff letter as she waits in line at One-Stop Career Center on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Ana Reyes, 52, former master cook at MGM, speaks during an interview with the Review-Journal as she waits in line at One-Stop Career Center on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman, who declined to give her name, checks her phone as she waits in line at One-Stop Career Center on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The state agency that oversees unemployment benefits is urging people who have experienced a COVID-19-related job loss to apply online instead of showing up in person for help.

But some people trying to file claims say they are having technical issues when trying to apply online or by phone.

Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) is the state agency responsible for unemployment insurance.

“We’re really encouraging people to go online,” Rosa Mendez, a Southern Nevada-based spokeswoman for DETR, said in a phone interview Tuesday. “It’s the fastest, safest way to get your claim processed.”

On Tuesday morning, a few dozen Las Vegas Valley residents waited in line outside One-Stop Career Center on West Charleston Boulevard to access phones and computers to file a claim. It was the second consecutive day the center has seen crowds seeking help as a result of COVID-19-related layoffs.

One-Stop Career Center is a federally funded agency that provides employment services — and partners with DETR — but it doesn’t process unemployment claims. And it’s not an unemployment office.

Mendez said Tuesday she doesn’t know how many people have filed for unemployment insurance as a result of COVID-19, but the state agency is working on compiling the data.

DETR officials are hearing about technical issues some people are experiencing with filing a claim, Mendez said, but noted they are more a result of user issues than a problem with the system itself.

“As an agency, we certainly understand and feel for the folks who are visiting us,” she said.

Crowd at One-Stop Career Center

Just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, it was mostly quiet at One-Stop Career Center as people waited outside. A couple of security guards monitored the crowd from the parking lot near the front entrance. One woman in line — who was wearing a face mask — yelled and cussed at a Review-Journal photographer who was taking photos.

Las Vegas resident Ana Reyes, 52, was among those in line. She had a scarf pulled up covering her mouth as she waited. She said she had tried to file a claim by phone but wasn’t successful.

Reyes was laid off from her job as a master cook — a role in which she supervised employees — at the MGM Grand and her last day at work was Sunday. She also has her own small business, established in 2018, called Ana’s Microgreens.

Reyes told the Review-Journal that her boyfriend — also a master cook for MGM — lost his job, too.

She said the ripple effects of COVID-19 are being felt not just in Las Vegas but globally. And here locally, she said, she knows she’s not the only one who has been laid off.

“It’s not just me,” she said. “It’s like everybody.”

Reyes — who has two adult children — said she has been praying and says people to need to support each other. “We’re all going to get through.”

Tips on applying for unemployment

Here are tips from DETR about filing an unemployment claim:

— Apply online.

The state agency is pushing for people to file online and says it’s the best way to apply. The website is ui.nv.gov/css.html.

If you encounter technical problems, call 775-684-0427 or email INTERNETHELP@detr.nv.gov to get help.

— There’s a call center with extended hours where you can file a claim.

DETR’s call centers have extended their hours and can assist people from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

DETR expanded its phone system and staffing Monday to support the increase in unemployment insurance claims, the agency said in a statement Saturday.

Help is available in English and Spanish, with translation in different languages as needed.

Here are the call center phone numbers:

— Southern Nevada, including the Las Vegas area: 702-486-0350

— Northern Nevada: 775-684-0350

— Rural areas in Nevada and out-of-state residents: 888-890-8211

Those trying to file a claim for unemployment benefits face long wait times via DETR’s phone system.

Mendez said the call volume is “so much higher” than usual but didn’t have specific information about the current wait times, as of Tuesday morning.

— Don’t show up to DETR’s administrative offices if you want to file a claim.

The state agency has two administrative offices: one in Las Vegas at 2800 E. St. Louis Ave. and one in Carson City at 500 E. Third St.

The offices don’t have the capacity to help people with filing claims, Mendez said. But employees can help answer general questions about the process.

— Watch a video tutorial.

DETR has an instructional video on YouTube — available in both English and Spanish — for how to apply for unemployment insurance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

