Nevada retail association urges shoppers to stay home

Lines at Albertsons in Pahrump on Friday, March 13. (Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Retail Association of Nevada wants shoppers to stay home.

If you have enough supplies and can stay away from grocery stores, it will help the consumers who haven’t been able to complete their shopping as well as at-risk populations who need to avoid crowds, the association said in a Thursday statement.

“If you can stay home, if you can be flexible, that is what our grocery and pharmacy retailers need right now,” RAN’s Bryan Wachter, senior vice president of government and public affairs, said in the statement.

The association also urged shoppers, if they need to visit a store, to be gracious to employees.

“You have no idea how much that may brighten the day of someone who is away from their family to keep food and supplies available,” the statement said.

Other recommendations include supporting local businesses by ordering takeout and shopping local online.