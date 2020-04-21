Nevada unemployment website touts new password reset feature

The state’s unemployment insurance claims website now allows users to reset their password online any time during the day.

The update comes after a “successful update” to the unemployment insurance website on Saturday, according to a Monday press release from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. The website was made unavailable several hours that day for the update.

“We recognize the password challenges filers are experiencing and have implemented this new password feature as part of our commitment to client access,” said DETR director Tiffany Tyler-Garner in the release.

The new password recovery page is for users who have an existing account but have forgotten their password or recovery questions, and can be accessed at http://ui.nv.gov/css.html. The system also offers a password form at http://gov.nv.gov/Forms/Unemployment/.

Tyler-Garner added that the new page “will allow users to reset their passwords quickly and easily without the direct assistance of UI staff.”

The system has been flooded with claims in recent weeks, with businesses all across the state temporarily shut down and thousands of workers laid off or furloughed. A total of 58,641 initial unemployment insurance claims were filed in the week ending April 11.

In turn, many claimants have said access to the system’s phone lines, website and unemployment benefits has been slow.

DETR encourages claimants to use the internet to file their claims and reserve phone lines for those who do not have the ability to file online.

“Online filing during non-peak hours, such as early mornings, at night or weekends is also highly recommended,” reads the release. “Claimants are also reminded to file weekly to continue to receive benefits.”

The department also reiterated new measures meant to make the filing process run smoother.

Claimants with a last name beginning with the letter A through K are asked to file on Sundays. Last names beginning with L through R should file Mondays and last names beginning with S through Z are asked to file Tuesdays. Wednesdays through Saturdays are open for all claim types, including weekly filings.

