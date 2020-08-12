New Target store opens on Las Vegas Strip

Target announced plans for the store in 2018. The outpost is located where the Smith & Wollensky steakhouse building formerly stood.

The exterior of Target on the Strip ahead of the store’s opening on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Joe Buglewicz/AP Images for Target)

Las Vegas signage on display at Target on the Strip ahead of the store’s opening on Monday, August 10, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Joe Buglewicz/AP Images for Target)

The order pickup section at Target ahead of the store’s opening on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Joe Buglewicz/AP Images for Target)

A new Target store has opened on the Strip.

The Minneapolis retail giant’s “small-format” store spans around 20,000 square feet and is located in a newly built section of Showcase Mall. It employs about 120 people and sells apparel, fresh food, home goods and alcohol, according to a fact sheet released Wednesday.

The store is open for business and scheduled to hold a grand opening Sunday.

Target announced plans for the store in 2018. The outpost is located where the Smith & Wollensky steakhouse building formerly stood.

Showcase Mall’s landlords bought the building in 2017 and received Clark County approval months later to replace it with a four-story, 145,000-square-foot expansion.

Showcase, on Las Vegas Boulevard just north of Tropicana Avenue, is known for its facade featuring a giant Coke bottle and M&M’s.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.