107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Business

Nonprofits take a hit as businesses tighten budgets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2020 - 1:39 pm
 

Erica Mosca was surprised when the $7,500 donation from NV Energy came through last week.

Mosca applied her nonprofit, Leaders in Training, for the donation in January, before the coronavirus pandemic upended the economy.

“In March, they let us know that they wanted us to update our application on what has changed or not changed due to COVID,” said Mosca, founder and executive director of Leaders in Training, which focuses on getting kids into college. “We said we were still in program and were pivoting to help our families, and we actually got $7,500. I’m kind of surprised and we’re very lucky and grateful. Nevada Energy, for us, has stepped up.”

But many other corporations have not been able to do so.

The pandemic has forced many businesses to reevaluate their philanthropic budgets, potentially hobbling local nonprofit operations.

Uncertainty

About 42 percent of corporate leaders have considered decreasing philanthropic funding, according to a statewide survey released last month by consulting firm Moonridge Group.

Some of the major donors in Southern Nevada are casinos operators.

Ron Reese, a spokesman for Las Vegas Sands Corp. and the company’s philanthropic arm, Sands Cares said, “in times like these, some (nonprofits) are certainly going to take priority.”

Companies tighten their belts during a recession in obvious places, he said.

“Unfortunately, a lot of times, these charitable contributions will also get scaled down and that’s certainly going to be a challenge because you’re going to have a lot of nonprofits in Southern Nevada that are going to be in need,” said Reese.

Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth is a recipient of Sands Cares’ donations. The money helps crucial services, academic research summits, says NPHY executive director Arash Ghafoori. The organization has seen a surge in demand with youth coming in for shower, laundry, shelter, and transportation services.

So far he hasn’t heard businesses say they are pulling funding, but “we are very, very, very concerned about the long-term ramifications of Covid and how that can affect our sector,” he said.

Since the pandemic, Sands and many other casino operators have donated personal protective equipment and poured money into many organizations on the front line, including to nonprofit organizations that deal with health care.

For example, Sands provided 2 million surgical masks to health care providers and first responders in New York and Nevada.

Meanwhile, Boyd Gaming Corp. donated more than 35,000 masks and 20,000 pairs of gloves to first responders and hospitals in the valley. Caesars Entertainment Corp. distributed 3,500 masks to Dignity Health, 200,000 pairs of gloves and 4,000 masks to University Medical Center, 150 cases of hand sanitizer and 7,500 masks to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

MGM Resorts International has donated 800 goggles, 1,000 KN-95 masks, and 100,000 surgical masks to Nevada Healthcare systems and 6,000 gloves, and 2,000 surgical masks to Nevada Health Centers.

Station Casinos donated $1 million to COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund to purchase PPE and medical supplies.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. donated more than 245,000 N95 masks, 1.7 million surgical masks and 580,000 pairs of medical gloves and gowns to first responders and health professionals.

Representatives for Boyd, Caesars, MGM, Station, and Wynn declined to comment on the pandemic’s impact on philanthropic spending decisions for the remainder of the year.

Meanwhile, local nonprofits say they need funding now more than ever.

Nevada Ballet Theatre, which has shuttered its physical doors since March, is projecting $2.6 million loss in revenue this year. Several of its programs and fundraising events have moved online.

CEO Beth Barbe said most annual donors have given already, but now that the nonprofit is in a new fiscal year, the theatre is reaching out individually to current and new donors.

“Our large funders know the predicament we are all in, but we have not seen that yet,” CEO Beth Barbre said of any corporate donation decline. “That being said, we have some missed opportunities next season. We have corporate sponsors that we might not be able to offer them the same types of benefits in the past when we were able to perform, so we’re making the case of what we can do virtually.”

Volunteers in Medicine of Southern Nevada operates two free health care clinics for the uninsured and has seen a 25 percent budget reduction as a result of the pandemic, co-founder Gard Jameson said.

Corporate sponsors are dropping off, but he declined to say which organizations have canceled sponsorships.

“We are struggling to make ends meet with this reduction,” said Jameson, “but we have a major benefactor through this tough time.”

Jameson said Treasure Island owner Phil Ruffin, and his wife Oleksandra, have stepped up during this difficult time. “Wells Fargo has also stood by us and continues to stand by us and we’re really grateful,” he said.

A spokesman for Wells Fargo confirmed it did provide a grant to the organization. A representative for Treasure Island did not respond to a request for comment.

Impact

Jennifer Schuricht, a spokeswoman for NV Energy, confirmed that the energy company’s philanthropic foundation did provide Leaders in Training with the $7,500 gift. Since the pandemic, NV Energy Foundation donated more than $1 million towards nonprofits in the state and is “prioritizing funding to organizations and programs that are working on COVID-19 response and recovery.”

More than 60 percent of corporate funders that responded to the Moonridge Group survey indicated it wants to “make more impact through specific selected causes,” as a result of the pandemic.

“For us, I think you have to remain strategic where you can provide the most value,” said Reese. “The key going forward is being able to adapt to urgent situations and provide immediate impact to important nonprofit organizations.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Is Nevada the ‘gold standard’ for casino coronavirus response?
Is Nevada the ‘gold standard’ for casino coronavirus response?
2
More details released in crash that killed Station Casinos’ Haskins
More details released in crash that killed Station Casinos’ Haskins
3
More layoffs ahead for hotel, casino workers
More layoffs ahead for hotel, casino workers
4
Boogaloo informant reveals how he helped FBI infiltrate Las Vegas group
Boogaloo informant reveals how he helped FBI infiltrate Las Vegas group
5
Top Clark County Democrats quit as progressives gain ground
Top Clark County Democrats quit as progressives gain ground
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Is Nevada the ‘gold standard’ for casino coronavirus response? - Video
Whenever experts begin comparing gaming jurisdictions, you’re bound to hear the phrase “gold standard” dropped in the conversation. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World Las Vegas activates 100,000-square-foot LED screen - VIDEO
Resorts World Las Vegas activated its 100,000-square-foot LED screen on its west tower on Independence Day, showing a digital fireworks display. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Station Casinos president dies in watercraft accident - VIDEO
Richard Haskins, president of Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Station Casinos, died Saturday in a watercraft accident in Michigan, according to a statement released by the company. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hockey arena opponents erred in ballot initiative - Video
Opponents of a minor league hockey arena in Henderson collected enough verified signatures to put the disputed project on the November ballot, but then a problem emerged: A procedural error on the petition.
Layoffs at 'The Drew' force staff to sue owner
Rj Business reporter Eli Segall talks about the lawsuit and the future of the unfinished hotel and casino.
Vegas tourists react to mask mandate - VIDEO
Governor Steve Sisolak announced on Wednesday a mandate to wear face masks starting Friday. Down on the Las Vegas Strip tourists reacted on camera to the news. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA #VegasSmart social media campaign brings awareness to wearing a mask - Video
Now that Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced requirements to wear masks in public settings in the state, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will attempt to deliver the message to prospective visitors via their #VegasSmart social media campaign. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada's unemployment crisis - Video
Thousands of jobless workers turned to the state for payments after the COVID-19 shutdown in March. DETR has struggled to handle record claims. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars mandates guests to wear masks
Guests at Caesars Entertainment Corp. properties will be required to wear masks while inside its properties, effective immediately.
MGM Grand and Aria are reopening pool clubs - Video
MGM Grand’s Wet Republic Ultra Pool and Aria’s Liquid Pool Lounge plan to open July 2, according to a Wednesday statement from MGM Resorts International and Hakkasan Group. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Survey shows big reluctance to travel with coronavirus ablaze - VIDEO
Would-be travelers are becoming more pessimistic in their outlook about their safety when they travel. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown's Circa resort will begin taking room reservations Wednesday - Video
Circa developer Derek Stevens confirmed that when the property opens on Oct. 28, persons under the age of 21 won’t be allowed. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort will begin taking room reservations - Video
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort will begin taking room reservations on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Culinary union expresses concerns about returning to work - Video
The Culinary union expresses its concerns about returning to work and the safety precautions that casinos are taking to ensure the safety of staff.
Bellagio poker room reopens with approval to host six-handed games - Video
The installation of plexiglass dividers between the players gave the Bellagio an edge over the other poker rooms open in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Westgate reopens after coronavirus shutdown - Video
Jay Kornegay, vice president of Westgate Sportsbook, talks about the reopening of the casino on Thursday, June 18. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Final beam of Circa resort tower moved into place - Video
A crane whisked the final beam in the construction of downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort property into place Friday morning, June 19, and crews paused momentarily, then continued working to ensure the casino's Oct. 28 opening. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paris Las Vegas reopens - Video
The Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino reopened its doors on June 18 after the statewide shutdown in response to COVID-19. (Mackenzie Behm/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masks required at casino table games in Nevada - Video
The state Gaming Control Board has ordered Nevada casinos to require players and spectators of most casino table and card games to wear protective face coverings.
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa to open in October - Video
Circa resort-casino’s first five floors are set to open Oct. 28, according to CEO and developer Derek Stevens. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas movie theaters set July reopening date - Video
Las Vegas movie theater reopenings will start Regal, the valley’s largest exhibitor, announced Tuesday that it will reopen its theaters starting July 10, albeit in a modified fashion. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Contractors say they’re owed $36M for work done at Drew Las Vegas - Video
Three months after coronavirus turmoil shut off construction of the Drew Las Vegas, contractors have levied claims for more than $36 million in unpaid bills. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Contractors say they’re owed $36M for work done at Drew Las Vegas
Three months after coronavirus turmoil shut off construction of the Drew Las Vegas, contractors have levied claims for more than $36 million in unpaid bills. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Many Las Vegas guests ignoring COVID-19 protocols
Casinos are putting safety first but many Las Vegas guests are not socially distancing.
As Las Vegas casinos reopen, not every employee is convinced it's safe to go back.
As Las Vegas casinos reopen, some employees aren't convinced it's safe to go back.
1.54M Americans filed for unemployment last week - Video
The U.S. Labor Department released the unemployment numbers on Thursday, June 11. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week
1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week. The U.S. Labor Department released the unemployment numbers on Thursday. The number of jobless claims was just below economists' predictions of 1.55 million claims. 1.897 million Americans applied for unemployment insurance the previous week. More than 44 million Americans have filed jobless claims in the past three months. Continuing claims nearly topped 21 million. The numbers follow the May jobs report, which revealed that more than two million jobs were added to the U.S. economy in May. Initial jobless claims continued the gradual downward trend. But it is still hard to square the claims figures with the much more upbeat news on the labor market from May’s Employment Report, Capital Economics, via Yahoo Finance
Visitors return to Las Vegas
Guests returned to Las Vegas casinos throughout the weekend. Casinos reopened on Thursday after being closed for 78 days because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Sisolak tours casino property after reopening - Video
Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sandra Morgan, chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, participated in a tour of the Wynn Las Vegas hotel-casino where they share their first thoughts on casinos reopening. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Treasure Island reboots operations after coronavirus shutdown - Video
When casinos shut down, not only were tourists unseen on the Las Vegas Strip, but jobs were temporarily lost. Treasure Island took the months off to remodel and fix the property, adjusting the casino for COVID-19 norms. Now that they’re open again, management is slowly hiring back staff as guests return. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More