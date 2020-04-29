80°F
Siegel Suites manager goes ‘completely rogue,’ telling tenants: No visitors

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2020 - 6:24 am
 

A Siegel Suites property manager is being disciplined after going “completely rogue” in telling tenants they can’t have visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic and threatening eviction if they did, the landlord said.

A letter dated Tuesday, and obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, informs tenants at the Siegel Suites apartment complex at 600 E. Bonanza Road that due to “ongoing issues” with the coronavirus, “we are no longer allowing visitors on property.”

“All non-tenants will be asked to leave upon entering the parking lot,” the letter states, adding that if a tenant has a caretaker, “please send them into the office to check in.”

Tenants who violate the policy “will be subject to fines and possible eviction,” according to the letter, which features a Siegel Suites logo and is signed by “Management.”

Michael Crandall, senior vice president of The Siegel Group, owner of the Siegel Suites chain of low-priced apartments, told the Review-Journal the manager had good intentions but went “completely rogue” in sending the letter and is being disciplined by the corporate office.

“We 100 percent allow tenants to have visitors,” he said.

It was the only Siegel Suites complex that distributed the letter, he noted, adding it did not come from headquarters.

Crandall also said Tuesday evening that a regional manager was going to the Bonanza property to tell tenants the notice is not valid.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

