53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Business

Some Las Vegas businesses flout coronavirus closure directive

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2020 - 3:12 pm
 
Updated March 19, 2020 - 3:23 pm

Many so-called nonessential businesses in Southern Nevada were closed Thursday in response to the governor’s call for them to shut down. Others remained open and were attempting to walk the fine line of providing products or services without endangering the health of employees and customers.

Others were open and making no pretense about following the recommendations put forward by Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday, when he announced he was ordering the closure of the state’s casinos and strongly urged nonessential businesses to close their doors.

The Heart Attack Grill, a mainstay on Fremont Street downtown, posted on Instagram that it was keeping its dining area open in defiance of Sisolak’s call for all restaurants to move to pickup or delivery only or close.

“None of that take-out-only c—,” said the post, which was later removed from the site.

Despite the restaurant being one of the only ones in town with an open dining room, business was slow in the afternoon, with only three or four customers sitting well apart from one another.

Calls to the restaurant’s owner, Jon Basso, for comment were not returned.

Most other open businesses surveyed Thursday by the Review-Journal were not quite as up-front in flaunting the closure directive.

The Henderson Big’s Furniture, which has two stores in the Las Vegas Valley, had its front doors wide open around noon and a handful of customers looking around inside.

Two managers at the store on West Sunset Road — who declined to provide their names — said customers were picking up orders and shopping, and furniture was being delivered.

“Customers are at home, so they need their furniture,” one of the managers said.

Store employees did not always appear to be following the recommended 6-foot “social distancing” separation, with one employee sitting face-to-face with customers across a desk.

The other manager said employees have been disinfecting surfaces in the store for two weeks. But customer numbers have dropped off.

“Huge,” he said about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the store. “It’s hurting everybody.”

He said he’s on salary, but his sales associates get paid strictly on commission. “My guys need to make money to support their families.”

Conn’s HomePlus, which sells furniture, mattresses and home appliances, also was open, but with reduced hours and staffing. There were few people in the store at 1:30 p.m.

A manager at the store on East Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas said he wasn’t authorized to comment and directed the Review-Journal to the corporate office. But he maintained the store is considered an essential business since it sells home appliances such as refrigerators.

Best Buy on Marks Street in Henderson had its entrance blocked, but two employees were outside checking in customers who were looking for help with their electronic devices, picking up an order or wanting to shop inside.

The employees told people they could wait in their cars until they got a text message saying an associate was available before entering the store. Wait times in the morning were running about 20 minutes.

Best Buy has chosen to stay open in a “very limited capacity so we can serve the very real needs of our customers in this critical situation,” company spokesman Kevin Flanagan wrote in an email Thursday to the Review-Journal.

The company has seen a surge in the number of Nevada residents seeking household technology in order to work from home and for their children to do schoolwork remotely, Flanagan said.

“We also have a lot of customers coming to us for things they need to store and prepare food for their families — like refrigerators and freezers,” he said.

But Best Buy is making changes in its Nevada stories, including a maximum of 10 customers inside a store at any given time and maintaining recommended social distancing guidelines, Flanagan said.

Employees won’t be forced to work if they’re not comfortable doing so, he said, and will get paid if they’re sick or need to take care of children at home. They’re also being paid for their regularly scheduled hours, even with stores having reduced hours and staffing due to COVID-19, he said.

At Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas, no shoppers could be seen when the doors were unlocked about 30 minutes before noon.

All but one store was shuttered — a GameStop, where a lone employee tended the empty video gaming store. A sign on the window stated that because of COVID-19 concerns, only 10 shoppers at a time would be allowed inside.

The employee declined to comment.

Elsewhere, most escalators were off and overhead lights were dimmed or shut off in some parts of the mall.

The food court was also deserted, save for one woman working at the currency exchange counter.

No pop hits were playing through mall’s speaker system, the silence of people not shopping only occasionally being broken by the sounds of construction on an upper level or static from security guards’ radios.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Senate intelligence chair sold stock before market losses from virus
Senate intelligence chair sold stock before market losses from virus
2
Las Vegas elementary school reports CCSD’s first COVID-19 case
Las Vegas elementary school reports CCSD’s first COVID-19 case
3
Las Vegas strip club to offer drive-through peep show
Las Vegas strip club to offer drive-through peep show
4
Raiders officially cut ties with Oakland
Raiders officially cut ties with Oakland
5
Despite governor’s order, closures of nonessential businesses are optional — except casinos
Despite governor’s order, closures of nonessential businesses are optional — except casinos
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Nevada casino closures impact 206K workers, AGA finds - VIDEO
About 206,000 direct casino employees in Nevada are without work after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Tuesday mandate, according to the American Gaming Association. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Las Vegas Valley grocery stores offer early hours for seniors - VIDEO
A growing list of Las Vegas Valley retailers are offering special shopping hours for seniors in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak’s unprecedented order on nonessential Nevada businesses will shut down 440 licensed casinos. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn CEO and Dr. Rebecca Katz go over coronavirus - Video
The Wynn CEO Matt Maddox and Dr. Rebecca Katz give a warning about the coronavirus in Las Vegas and around the world.
The Bellagio casino floor cleared as guests get ready to leave hotel - VIDEO
The Bellagio casino floor cleared as guests get ready to leave hotel (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists upset with MGM Resorts' lack of closure notice - VIDEO
Tourists like David and Emma Walker, who are visiting from Scotland, found out about MGM Resorts' property closures through Google, instead of the Luxor where they are currently staying. The Walkers are upset with how MGM has handled the situation by not making their customers aware of the closures first. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
All Las Vegas MGM casinos, hotels to temporarily close - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International announced Sunday it is temporarily suspending operations at all Las Vegas properties “until further notice” effective Tuesday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars begins layoffs during coronavirus crisis - VIDEO
Documentation obtained by the Review-Journal shows Caesars Entertainment Corp. has begun laying off employees amid reduced travel demand from the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Traveling through Las Vegas airport during coronavirus pandemic - VIDEO
Passengers travel through the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 12, 2020, amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices break bubble-era record - VIDEO
After more than 13 years, Las Vegas house prices have finally eclipsed their bubble-era peak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists in Las Vegas share their concerns over coronavirus - VIDEO
Tourists share their concerns over coronavirus while they are visiting Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas casino shares tumbling as coronavirus fears grip markets - VIDEO
Las Vegas-based casino operators’ shares tumbled Thursday morning along with other stocks as financial markets reacted to the rapid spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer and Bailey Schulz / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavy traffic expected for CONEXPO next week in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Heavy traffic is expected in the area surrounding the Las Vegas Convention Center next week as 130,000 attendees flock to a pair of trade shows. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Many Las Vegas conventions proceeding despite coronavirus fears - VIDEO
While the upcoming Adobe, ASEAN, Atmosphere, and NXT conferences have been canceled due to the spread of coronavirus, many other upcoming conferences in Las Vegas are still scheduled as planned. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Watch Las Vegas construction boom change the city skyline
An aerial look at the changing landscape in Las Vegas construction over the past year.
Raiders sell and lease back headquarters - VIDEO
RJ reporter Eli Segall talks about the numbers behind the sale and lease back of the Raiders headquarters in Henderson and why businesses make these types of land grabs. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Details on MSG Sphere crawler crane - VIDEO
The world’s fourth-largest crawler crane has arrived to begin work on the MSG Sphere at The Venetian. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Massive crane arrives at MSG Sphere site for upcoming heavy lifts - VIDEO
The 869-ton, 580-foot-high DEMAG CC-8800, the world’s fourth-largest crawler crane, has arrived in Las Vegas to begin work on the MSG Sphere project. (Madison Square Garden and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas' housing market cools down - VIDEO
In early 2019 Las Vegas home prices were rising at the fastest rate in the nation. But Las Vegas ended 2019 with some of the slowest-rising prices in the nation. In December, Southern Nevada prices were up 2.6% year-over-year in December, compared to 3.8% nationwide, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index . Phoenix saw a a 6.5% price gain. Charlotte, North Carolina, saw a 5.3% price gain. Tampa, Florida saw a 5.2% price gain. Prices rose just 1% in Chicago and New York. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts last Las Vegas operator standing in Osaka bid - VIDEO
Japan is getting ready to issue three highly coveted gaming licenses. The country’s gaming market is estimated to be worth more than $25 billion a year once resorts open in 2025. If the estimates stand up, Japan would become the second-largest gaming market in the world behind Chinese gaming enclave Macau. MGM and at least eight other companies had been vying for the Japanese licenses. In 2019 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Wynn Resorts Ltd. turned their attention to other areas. Caesars Entertainment Corp. dropped out of the race altogether. MGM teamed up with Japanese financial services group Orix for its bid for a gaming license. MGM/Orix group was the only one to participate in the RFP process. "We think MGM is in a very good position in Osaka at this point" - Union Gaming analyst John DeCree (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Plans for luxury hotel on south Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Review-Journal real estate reporter Eli Segall speaks with Renee Summerour about a California developer's plan to help revamp the south Las Vegas Strip. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two years until “I Do” - VIDEOY
Las Vegas locals Sam Cruz and Jeff Gaglione discuss their engagement, in their future wedding venue at Emerald at Queensridge in Las Vegas, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Chairman, CEO of MGM Resorts Jim Murren stepping down - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren will be stepping down as chairman and CEO. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Las Vegas opens new convention center space - VIDEO
On Feb. 10, 2020, Wynn Las Vegas opened its new convention center expansion that more than doubled its sellable space. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local tattoo shop tattoos MAGIC attendees - VIDEO
Club Tattoo is giving away tattoos to the people who attend the biannual fashion convention throughout its three days at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New report shows January home sales jump - VIDEO
Las Vegas’ housing market had another big jump in sales from year-ago levels as prices stayed relatively flat, a new report shows. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Creed perfume store part of growing Las Vegas Strip luxury retail - VIDEO
Andrea DeCarlo, general manager at Creed at the Forum Shops at Caesars on the Las Vegas Strip, talks about her luxury perfume store Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Newest tech gadgets at store in Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
A new store at Forum Shops at Caesars, b8ta, encourages shoppers to play with the hottest tech gadgets. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Preview Las Vegas 2020 - VIDEO
Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, hints at new branding slogan for Las Vegas, which will no longer be “What happens here, stays here.” The new slogan will be unveiled Jan. 26 during the Grammy Awards. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Customer Harry Westhoff, 71, runs his groceries back to his car after shopping at a Stop & ...
More flights halted; Walmart, Amazon plan major hirings
The Associated Press

Developments Friday related to the outbreak, efforts by governments to stabilize their economies, companies that must navigate through an altered landscape, and the millions of people affected.

FILE - This Jan. 31, 2020, file photo shows a Wall Street sign in front of the New York Stock E ...
Markets turn lower as NY mandates workers stay home
The Associated Press

Stocks turned lower Friday, giving up an early rally, after New York became the latest major state to mandate nearly all workers stay home to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Read More