Raiders acquire 17 acres for parking near Allegiant Stadium

Crews install glass panes along the lower level of Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aerial view of the Las Vegas Raiders stadium under construction on July 25, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Raiders have acquired several future parking sites for Allegiant Stadium in a $28 million deal.

The NFL team purchased 17.3 acres of real estate near its under-construction stadium for just over $28 million combined, property records show. The bulk purchase closed Sept. 27.

The Raiders picked up several parking lots and commercial buildings along or near Valley View Boulevard between Tropicana and Hacienda avenues. All are within a mile or so of the nearly $2 billion, 65,000-seat stadium at Russell Road and Interstate 15, west of the Strip.

John Mowbray, a trustee for the family trust that owned Frias Transportation, confirmed that the former longtime taxi company sold the parcels to the Raiders.

Obtaining as many parking spots as possible within walking distance of the stadium is key for the Raiders, as only 2,725 spaces will be available on site. Clark County is requiring 16,250 parking spaces, on- and off-site, to be dedicated to stadium parking.

The newly acquired property opens up around 2,700 additional spots, according to Raiders President Marc Badain.

“It’s half-a-mile away at its closest point,” Badain said. “You can walk from that site pretty easily. We’ll have shuttle service available at the site, but I think most people will park and walk.”





Badain previously stated the team had agreements in place to park 9,000 vehicles within walking distance of the stadium.

The bulk purchase comes on the heels of Clark County approving a pair of two-year leases with the Raiders, at $1.1 million annually, for two plots owned by the county’s Department of Aviation. One is located at Warm Springs Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, with the other being at Wynn and Russell roads.

Casino operator MGM Resorts International also announced last month that it plans to use the Las Vegas Village — site of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting — for stadium parking. That is the “near term” use for the 15-acre property across from the Luxor, according to MGM, which plans to build a community and athletic center there and have a memorial for victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting.

Overall, with the recent transactions and the 11,925 spaces identified last year through four satellite lots, the Raiders will surpass the county’s parking requirement for Allegiant Stadium.

The continued rollout of the parking and transportation plan is evidence of work being done behind the scenes, with an eye on the overall stadium experience, according to Raiders senior vice president Don Webb, who is overseeing construction of the stadium.

“The game day experience begins when they make their ticket selection on the internet, when they leave their house and how smooth their transportation to the stadium is,” Webb said.

The land acquired from Frias is split between 13.1 acres on the east side of Valley View, which includes a parking garage, and 4.2 acres to the west. According to Mowbray, the four-story garage was designed with high-enough ceilings to accommodate shuttles.

Some of the buildings that were on the Frias sites have already been demolished, but the Raiders’ plan for the new land has not been finalized.

“We’ve got almost 20 acres to play with,” Badain said. “It gives you a couple of different options for people to tailgate.”

The Raiders’ domed football stadium is slated to open next year and has sparked a surge of interest in the surrounding, mostly industrial area. Plenty of locals have figured developers will want to put up projects there to feed off the sports venue.

Two parcels across the street from the stadium sold for big values after the Raiders bought their land in spring 2017, and brokers and buyers have called landlords to see if they’d sell.

There hasn’t been a barrage of real estate sales in the area so far, but the Raiders’ bulk purchase wasn’t the first.

Boston-based TA Realty acquired several industrial buildings within a mile of the stadium for $51.1 million total, property records show. The sale closed in July.

It figured the location would offer “very favorable rent growth” given the proximity to the stadium, but it does not have Raiders-related redevelopment plans, a broker on the deal previously said.

