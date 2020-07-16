Target, CVS join list of retailers requiring face masks for customers

Target and CVS announced Thursday that they will make coverings mandatory, with CVS starting Monday and Target beginning Aug. 1.

More major retailers are requiring all shoppers to wear face masks in their stores.

Target and CVS announced Thursday that they will make coverings mandatory, with CVS starting Monday and Target beginning Aug. 1.

More than 80% of Target’s 1,800 stores already require customers to wear masks due to local and state regulations.

Target that it will hand out masks at entrances to those who need them.

”To be clear, we’re not asking our store employees to play the role of enforcer,” a CVS news release stated. “What we are asking is that customers help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the call to wear a face covering.”

Walmart and Sam’s Club announced Wednesday that they will require coverings starting Monday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19.

Nevada governor mandates face coverings

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has mandated the wearing of masks in all public places.

Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Kroger Co. also have put mandatory face shield rules in place.

Best Buy, the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain, will require customers to wear face coverings at all of its stores nationwide, even in states or localities that don’t require them to do so. The policy began Wednesday.

Retailers have hesitated to make masks mandatory nationwide out of fear of angering some customers over what, even in a pandemic, has become a political issue.

Mandatory masks put employees in the position of becoming enforcers and confrontations with customers have played out in multiple incidents caught on video.

