Walmart, Sam’s Club to make face coverings mandatory

The largest retailer in the nation will make it mandatory for customers to wear face coverings effective Monday.

People line up to pay at the Walmart Supercenter, 3950 W Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas, Saturday, April 4, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Top executives from Walmart and Sam’s Club announced the policy in a blog post on Wednesday.

“As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number and types of face covering mandates being implemented,” wrote Dacona Smith, chief U.S. operating officer for Walmart, and Lance De La Rosa, chief operation officer for Sam’s Club. “Currently about 65 percent of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings. To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20. This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols.

“While we’re certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities,” the post continued.

According to the CDC, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19.

Face coverings have been mandated by Gov. Steve Sisolak in all public spaces in Nevada.

The Walmart posting said the company will take several steps at its stores, including:

— Clear signage will be posted at the front of stores.

— A health ambassador and will be stationed near the entrance to remind those without a mask of our new requirements. Ambassadors will receive special training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customers. Identifiable by their black polo shirts, ambassadors work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution.

— All stores will have a single entrance.

“We know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering,” the blog stated. “Our associates will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone.

“We know some people have differing opinions on this topic. We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.