As expected, Las Vegas visitation hit all-time lows in April
The impact of the coronavirus was expected to be great in April and LVCVA statistics bear that out
Visitation to Las Vegas cratered as expected in April. And it isn’t expected to look much better in May.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Friday said visitor volume fell by 97 percent to 106,900 for the month compared to April 2019 and convention traffic fell 100 percent with zero attendees.
“With the vast majority of the destination’s hotel rooms temporarily unavailable to book, occupancy was 1.7 percent while the average daily room rates among those properties that were open came in at approximately $60,” the organization said in its April executive summary.
April tourism indicators
April 2020 April 2019 Change
Visitor volume 106,900 3.54 million -97%
Citywide occupancy 1.7% 91% -89.3 points
Room nights occupied 75,300 4.049 million -98.1%
Convention attendance 0 529,500 -100%
Average daily room rate $60.50 $130.40 -53.6%
Air passengers 152,716 4.278 million -96.4%
Average daily highway
auto traffic 56,699 125,814 -54.9%
Clark County
gaming revenue $3.7 million $808.7 million -99.5%