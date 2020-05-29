As expected, Las Vegas visitation hit all-time lows in April

The impact of the coronavirus was expected to be great in April and LVCVA statistics bear that out

A janitorial employee looks to the few passengers heading through Concourse D in Terminal 3 at McCarran International Airport on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Visitation to Las Vegas cratered as expected in April. And it isn’t expected to look much better in May.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Friday said visitor volume fell by 97 percent to 106,900 for the month compared to April 2019 and convention traffic fell 100 percent with zero attendees.

“With the vast majority of the destination’s hotel rooms temporarily unavailable to book, occupancy was 1.7 percent while the average daily room rates among those properties that were open came in at approximately $60,” the organization said in its April executive summary.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

