Las Vegas airport, TSA adjust amid huge drop in passengers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2020 - 4:05 pm
 
Updated April 16, 2020 - 4:21 pm

Airport passenger volume has seen a dramatic dip across the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From Monday to Wednesday, just 280,502 passengers were screened at airport security checkpoints across the country, down 96 percent from the 7 million passengers screened over the same three days in 2019, according to data from the Transportation Security Administration.

Nationwide, 412 TSA employees have tested positive for the new coronavirus, with three deaths, according to the agency. Two TSA employees have tested positive for the virus in Las Vegas, including one who worked at McCarran’s Terminal 3 security checkpoint.

The dip in traffic at McCarran International Airport led to the temporary closure of Terminal 3 gates, concessions and retail outlets. But security, check-in and baggage claim operations are still available. Departing passengers are asked to take the Red Line Tram to the D gates after passing through security.

Hours were reduced in the Terminal 1 A/B security gates, to 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily; Terminal 3 security checkpoints are open from 4 a.m. to midnight, McCarran announced this week.

Terminal 1’s C gates security checkpoint was temporarily closed this month. Additionally, the B concourse, including all gates, retailers and concessions, and the secured side of the E concourse, including all gates, retailers and concessions, were closed this month.

Parking at McCarran has been consolidated multiple times because of reduced volume, and on Wednesday the airport announced economy parking has moved to Terminal 3. Travelers catching flights out of Terminal 1 are asked to take the shuttle across from the Terminal 3 garage.

Terminal 1 short-term parking is being directed to Level 1, and long-term parking to Level 1M. Terminal 3 parking includes short term on Level 1, with long-term parking on levels 3 and 4. Valet parking is closed in Terminal 3.

TSA changes

The TSA has increased social distancing measures and reduced direct contact between employees and the public. Adjustments include metering passengers to increase distance among those entering security checkpoints, placing visual reminders of appropriate spacing on checkpoint floors and staggering the use of lanes in security checkpoints.

TSA employees also conduct routine cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces and equipment at checkpoints. Passengers can request a TSA agent use a fresh pair of gloves, and employees are using new explosives trace detection swabs for each person.

The TSA is temporarily allowing passengers to carry one liquid hand sanitizer container of up to 12 ounces in carry-on bags. Since the containers exceed the standard allowance permitted through a checkpoint, they are screened separately.

Any passenger who has a driver’s license or state-issued ID expiring after March 1 will be allowed to use them as acceptable identification at TSA checkpoints for one year after the expiration date. The Real ID deadline was also bumped a year, with U.S. residents needing to obtain a Real ID before Oct. 1, 2021, in order to fly domestically.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

