Tourism

New Year’s Eve fireworks display on Strip canceled

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2020 - 1:50 pm
 
Updated October 29, 2020 - 1:54 pm

Las Vegas’ annual tradition of a New Year’s Eve fireworks display on the Strip is the latest COVID-19 casualty.

In a two-paragraph statement issued by email Thursday afternoon, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill said something else will be planned to ring in 2021 on Dec. 31.

“Las Vegas has always been a bucket list New Year’s Eve destination and we are going to make sure that remains the case — celebrating putting 2020 in the rear-view mirror in an ‘Only Vegas’ way,” Hill’s statement said.

“But as we have said throughout the year, the safety and security of our guests and employees is our top priority, and with that in mind, we will not have a fireworks show on Dec. 31. Stay tuned, as we have some special things planned to welcome 2021 with the hope and promise it brings.”

A fireworks display lasting up to 10 minutes and choreographed to music has been a staple on Las Vegas’ special events calendar for years.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

