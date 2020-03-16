Travelers arrive to nearly empty Las Vegas airport

Robert and Tanya Garcia from the Cleveland area arrived Monday morning to an empty McCarran International Airport and were surprised at the sight.

A large portion of Las Vegas resorts shutting down due to the COVID-19 crisis this week didn’t stop a couple from visiting Southern Nevada to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

Their connecting flight from Chicago had 26 passengers on a flight that could fit 175. The Garcias were shocked but enjoyed the quiet, empty flight, nonetheless.

“We’ve had this planned for quite some time, so we just decided to continue to move forward with our plans,” Robert Garcia said. “I know there’s quite a bit going on, but we’re going to live life. You have to live.”

The Garcias planned to stay at Mandalay Bay through Wednesday and then shift over to a timeshare. They were unaware of the MGM Resorts International plan to shut down all its properties, including Mandalay Bay, effective Tuesday.

“I just heard something about that. I hope that doesn’t impact Mandalay Bay at the very least,” Robert Garcia said.

After his wife alerted him that Mandalay Bay was in fact part of MGM Resorts, Garcia said he didn’t recall seeing any emails from the resort chain.

The Garcias said they would consider switching to another resort that plans to stay open amid the new coronavirus outbreak, as they want to enjoy the city as much as they can while they’re here.

They planned to stay until Saturday but said they would reluctantly consider cutting their trip short.

“We would be disappointed we couldn’t gamble and what not, but really I’d just like to relax and take it easy,” Robert Garcia said.

He said he’d like to sit out by a pool, but his wife “might be too cold for that.”

Freddy Kuhn from Illinois, who traveled to Las Vegas for work with a couple others, said he’s never seen McCarran as empty as it was Monday.

“It’s dead,” Kuhn said between playing a slot machine in the airport baggage claim area. “There’s not very many people in here.”

Kuhn said he planned to be in Las Vegas for a week, and although he’s staying on the Strip, he is not concerned about more resorts shutting down.

“I’m more worried about the airlines shutting down more than anything,” he said. “My employer is ready to send me on the first flight home if needed.”

