Travelers flock to airports despite officials’ pleas to stay home

Despite recommendations from officials not to travel over the holidays, Americans have been setting pandemic passenger highs at airports across the nation.

Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the safest way to celebrate winter holidays is at home with the people in your household, Transportation Security Administration data shows many were not heeding the warning in the week leading up to Christmas.

Between Dec. 18 and Wednesday, TSA checkpoints at the nation’s airports screened over 6.34 million passengers, representing the most passengers screened over a six day period since March 12-March 17.

While that’s a high for the pandemic, passenger volume over those six days is down from the same period in 2019 when 14.02 million travelers were screened.

Additionally, TSA recorded the first three consecutive days in which more than 1 million passengers passed through its checkpoints. At least 1 million passengers were screened each day between Dec. 18 and Dec. 20, with another 1.19 million passengers screened on Dec. 23.

This comes as there have been 1.5 million new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last seven days, according to the CDC.

At Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport, passenger volume has picked up a bit over the week, but not at the same level as national numbers, according to Joe Rajchel, McCarran spokesman.

“Our team hadn’t observed anything higher or lower than any other weekends in December,” Rajchel said. “But we have seen anecdotally that the past few days it’s been an uptick over those same days in prior December weeks (this year).”

Rajchel attributed that to Las Vegas being a leisure destination and not one known for family gatherings surrounding holidays.

The increase in travelers is occurring when COVID-19 cases among TSA employees are spiking around the country.

As of Wednesday, there’s been 4,576 positive coronavirus cases among TSA workers nationwide since the pandemic began, with 114 of those occurring at McCarran, TSA data shows. Of the national cases, 743 are active.

Since Dec. 9, McCarran has seen 13 new cases while there have been 753 new cases reported nationally. The latest cases detected at McCarran occurred Dec. 18.

Travelers are adhering to the COVID 19 regulations in place at McCarran, which include social distancing and mask wearing. That’s on top of the airport’s increased cleaning and disinfection practices, with no known issues, Rajchel said.

“Nothing that we’ve been made aware of,” he said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.