52°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Tourism

With loss of room tax revenue coming, LVCVA looks to cut budget

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2020 - 5:33 am
 

Anticipating a massive revenue drop in the months ahead, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is slashing its budget by $79 million and already has begun pay cuts, furloughs and canceling capital projects.

More cuts are expected in the 2020-21 fiscal year, which starts July 1.

But one key project — the $980.3 million West Hall expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center and its $52.5 million underground people-mover — will continue as scheduled.

The organization’s board of directors on Tuesday will consider an 11-point response strategy to prepare for the revenue drought brought about by the closure of resorts and the reduction of travel from the coronavirus pandemic.

“I haven’t had too many businesses that I have been in a situation where I had no revenue at all for a period of time,” President and CEO Steve Hill said. “And we’re in a position where it’s obviously hard to project the timing of this (recovery).”

Under a strategy Hill will present to the 14-member board in a telephone meeting Tuesday, the LVCVA will consider several proposals.

Executive, management and professional pay for performance elimination: Those are bonuses personnel could earn if they reached certain performance goals. They’re all gone.

C-Suite compensation reductions: Hill said he is taking a 10 percent pay cut and other top officers will see their pay reduced by 4 percent to 10 percent.

Hiring freeze: Two recruitment efforts will be completed, but no other hirings will occur after that.

Temporary and on-call staff furloughs: The LVCVA has about 400 workers they can call on during busy periods with work ranging from parking and traffic monitoring to convention and trade show registration and assistance.

Deferral of capital projects: The West Hall expansion and the people-mover are safe and are 77 percent complete. But Hill said a two-year $540 million renovation of the Las Vegas Convention Center’s other four exhibition halls that was to begin in 2021 would be put on hold, probably for at least two years. Moving LVCVA offices to a location on Convention Center Drive also has been scratched. “We are going to need to get back to room tax revenue that is basically the same as what it was before this hit before we’re going to be able to move forward with the entire renovation project we had in mind,” Hill said.

Professional service contract reductions, suspensions and terminations: That will save $9 million and includes the cancellation of international representative office agreements.

Departmental budget cuts and operational changes: Miscellaneous changes will save $12 million.

Voluntary separation program: A similar program was implemented in June to be offered to employees on the verge of retirement. The LVCVA currently has 455 full-time employees.

Three other strategies will be considered by the board and implemented as necessary:

Nonvoluntary ambassador separation and furloughs: Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman headed the LVCVA’s Host Committee as the city’s lead ambassador. His $72,000 annual contract was canceled Monday. Other ambassadors may also be furloughed.

Reductions in full-time ambassador hours and furloughs

Utilization of financial reserves: Board action may be required in separate action and probably will be addressed in May when the board considers the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.

“I’ve told our folks and I’ve told others if you’re going to be in the tourism and hospitality industry, being in the tourism and hospitality industry in Las Vegas is absolutely still the best place to be,” Hill said.

But what the future holds is still unknown. A robust advertising plan is expected to remain, but next year’s budget might be lower than in the past.

“People love Las Vegas. They’ll still love Las Vegas. We came into this situation on a roll. We’ve set records in six of the nine months prior to March. There’s a reason for that, and that reason still exists,” Hill said.

“Right now, people are just not able to travel, and that’s what’s causing the problem. The product that we have — everything that is Las Vegas — is still there and will be there when this is over,” he said. “But the next year is going to be a rough year, and how rough that’s going to be is not as predictable as our economy has been in the past.”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
3 Walmart workers at 1 store test positive for coronavirus
3 Walmart workers at 1 store test positive for coronavirus
2
Line for food stretches for miles in central Las Vegas
Line for food stretches for miles in central Las Vegas
3
Nevada gaming officials give blessing to new Indian Springs casino
Nevada gaming officials give blessing to new Indian Springs casino
4
Las Vegas Sands plane arrives from China with 1M surgical masks
Las Vegas Sands plane arrives from China with 1M surgical masks
5
Man killed during meeting to sell computer near Summerlin
Man killed during meeting to sell computer near Summerlin
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
US weekly jobless claims jump by 6.6 million - VIDEO
Jobless claims reached more than 16 million Americans on April 9. This equates to 10 percent of the workforce who have lost their jobs in the last three weeks. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant burning over $2M per day, many workers on leave with half pay - VIDEO
Allegiant Air’s parent is burning through at least $2 million in cash per day and hundreds of workers are taking two-month leave at half pay as the carrier grapples with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Small business owners talk about shutdown impact
Small business owners talk about shutdown impact. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Top stories Friday April 3, 2020
Rj Business reporters Bailey Schulz, Subrina Hudson and Eli Segall talk about the top trending stories at the Review-Journal
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Amazon blocks sale of N95 masks to public - VIDEO
Amazon established a new section of its website where U.S.-accredited hospitals or state or federal agencies can apply for supplies. N95 masks, surgical masks, facial shields, surgical gowns, surgical gloves and large-volume sanitizers are among the restricted items. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cars line up for over 4 miles for food
Cars were lined up along Sahara Avenue from Palace Station to South Rainbow Boulevard for food distribution sponsored by Three Square and Central Church in Henderson.
US weekly jobless claims jump to 6.6 million - VIDEO
The U.S. Labor Department reported 6.6 million people filed for unemployment insurance in the past week. A reported 10 million people have filed over the past two weeks. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
When will self-employed get unemployment money in Nevada? - VIDEO
President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act into law March 27. It allows states to expand unemployment insurance benefits, including to independent contractors, self-employed and gig workers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Free Business Updates
For more information head to: https://www.reviewjournal.com/vegas-business-updates/
Walmart’s new safety measures at stores: Checking temperatures - VIDEO
In an effort to intensify safety measures in their stores, Walmart and Sam’s Club will check the temperatures of all employees as they arrive for work. (Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Macy’s to furlough majority of 130,000 employees amid coronavirus closures - VIDEO
On March 30, Macy’s Inc. announced their decision to furlough a majority of their employees and instead move to the “absolute minimum workforce needed.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal
An empty Las Vegas Strip from the air - Drone Video
For the first time in forever, the famed Las Vegas Strip is closed for business amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada construction continues as coronavirus spreads
When Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered Nevada businesses closed, he let construction workers stay on the job, deeming homebuilding and other construction “essential” lines of work.
US weekly jobless claims soar to record-breaking 3.28M - VIDEO
The U.S. Department of Labor released the shattering numbers on Thursday. Jobless claims had been as low as 282,000 the previous week. The 3.28 million jobless claims for last week is more than double the 1.5 million new claims that analysts were expecting. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Worker at Allegiant Stadium tests positive for COVID-19
Construction of Allegiant Stadium is unlikely to affected by the coronavirus outbreak that is having an impact on just about every industry across the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Casino companies burning through millions daily
RJ reporter Bailey Schulz talks about how much Las Vegas Casino companies are losing and how the Emergency bill could help if they run out of money or need help recouping what was lost.
Albertsons, Walmart, Amazon increase pay amid coronavirus impact - VIDEO
Grocery stores and other retailers have raised employee pay as they work to meet customer demand during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police tells nonessential businesses to respect the shutdown - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reminds businesses in Clark County that all nonessential businesses are to be shut down as mandated by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, due to the coronavirus crises. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Amazon Prime delays are now as long as a month - VIDEO
As of Sunday, many nonessential items ordered with Prime delivery are showing an April 21 delivery date. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fed announces unprecedented actions to stabilize markets - VIDEO
The Federal Reserve announced several new measures on Monday. Among the announced programs is a further commitment of $300 billion "supporting the flow of credit" for Main Street businesses. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores close on Sunday - VIDEO
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores across the Las Vegas Valley closed at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, the company announced on Twitter. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local Businesses Message To Customers After Closing - Video
Local movie theaters and stores leave signs on their doors for customers as businesses close after being ordered to shut down.
Valley businesses react to mandatory order to shut down - VIDEO
All non-essential businesses in the Las Vegas Valley have to shut down. We spoke with store owners who would remain open for the benefit of the community and others who were still confused as to why they had to close. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada casino closures impact 206K workers, AGA finds - VIDEO
About 206,000 direct casino employees in Nevada are without work after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Tuesday mandate, according to the American Gaming Association. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Las Vegas Valley grocery stores offer early hours for seniors - VIDEO
A growing list of Las Vegas Valley retailers are offering special shopping hours for seniors in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak’s unprecedented order on nonessential Nevada businesses will shut down 440 licensed casinos. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn CEO and Dr. Rebecca Katz go over coronavirus - Video
The Wynn CEO Matt Maddox and Dr. Rebecca Katz give a warning about the coronavirus in Las Vegas and around the world.
The Bellagio casino floor cleared as guests get ready to leave hotel - VIDEO
The Bellagio casino floor cleared as guests get ready to leave hotel (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists upset with MGM Resorts' lack of closure notice - VIDEO
Tourists like David and Emma Walker, who are visiting from Scotland, found out about MGM Resorts' property closures through Google, instead of the Luxor where they are currently staying. The Walkers are upset with how MGM has handled the situation by not making their customers aware of the closures first. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More