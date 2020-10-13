Las Vegas man indicted in ‘thrill killing’ of homeless man

A Las Vegas man was indicted on Tuesday in two random shootings, including one described by police as the “thrill killing” of a homeless man .

Noah Green, 21, faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon on a victim 60 years or older, battery with a deadly weapon on a victim 60 years or older, destroying evidence, and three counts of carrying a concealed firearm.

Las Vegas police said a jogger found the body of 48-year-old Brent Lloyd, with a gunshot wound to his head, on July 13 on a sidewalk near the Pinar Del Rio apartments at Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue.

A distant surveillance camera caught video of the unprovoked attack, which authorities have called a “thrill killing.”

Police also said they found videos of two random shootings on Green’s cellphone, filmed from the shooter’s perspective. One showed Lloyd being shot as he slept.

Two days after Lloyd’s killing, according to Green’s arrest report, he shot Wilbur Salibad in the chest as Salibad was walking his dog a quarter-mile away from Green’s apartment complex. Salibad survived the attack.

At the time of his arrest on July 18, Green destroyed evidence of his crimes by “deliberately damaging his cellphone,” the indictment says. He also was found with a 9 mm handgun wrapped in a paper bag inside his pocket.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced July 20 that it had arrested Green on murder and attempted murder charges. The indictment against Green, returned by a grand jury, added the additional three charges.

The indictment eliminates the need for a preliminary hearing and takes his case directly to the trial court level.

As of Monday afternoon, Green remained at the Clark County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail.

He is set to be arraigned in Clark County District Court on Friday afternoon.

