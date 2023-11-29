59°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

FBI trying to help identify man found in barrel at Lake Mead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2023 - 3:11 pm
 
Updated November 29, 2023 - 3:30 pm
Shown are two of three angles of a composite face, created by the FBI’s lab in Quantico, Va., ...
Shown are two of three angles of a composite face, created by the FBI’s lab in Quantico, Va., based on remains recovered by Clark County coroner’s office investigators from a barrel in Lake Mead. (Clark County)

Clark County is asking the public for help identifying a man found dead in a barrel at Lake Mead year.

National Park Service officials discovered the body near Hemenway Harbor in May 2022. Officials said the unidentified man had a gunshot wound and may have been dumped in the lake in the 1980s.

The FBI created a composite face based on remains recovered by the Clark County coroner’s office, the county said in a news release. More information about the man can be found at namus.nij.ojp.gov/case/UP94847.

The Hemenway Harbor remains are the only remains not yet identified by the coroner’s office in a string of four cases of skeletal remains found at Lake Mead in 2022.

Some remains found and identified include:

— Remains found on July 25, 2022, and identified in April this year as belonging to 52-year-old Claude Pensinger, who went missing on July 14, 1998.

— Remains found on Oct. 17, 2022 at Boulder Beach belonging to Donald P. Smith of North Las Vegas. Smith went missing in April 1974 and died by drowning.

— Remains of Thomas Erndt, found at Callville Bay on May 7, 2022. Erndt drowned in 2002.

Anyone who may have information about the unidentified man should email the Clark County Coroner’s Office at coroner@clarkcountynv.gov. The case number is: 2022-02725.

MOST READ
1
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
2
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
3
Kelce spotted wearing Las Vegas strip club shirt after Chiefs’ win
Kelce spotted wearing Las Vegas strip club shirt after Chiefs’ win
4
You won’t believe which cheeseburger has been named best in Nevada
You won’t believe which cheeseburger has been named best in Nevada
5
Adelson selling $2B in Las Vegas Sands stock to buy Dallas Mavericks
Adelson selling $2B in Las Vegas Sands stock to buy Dallas Mavericks
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Police: Ex-Metro employee shot, killed man in parking dispute
Police: Ex-Metro employee shot, killed man in parking dispute
New room tower for M Resort to break ground
New room tower for M Resort to break ground
UNLV defender plays important role in Rebels’ resurgence
UNLV defender plays important role in Rebels’ resurgence
Hundreds of Strip hospitality jobs available at multiple career fairs
Hundreds of Strip hospitality jobs available at multiple career fairs
Police: Juvenile arrested for terrorism-related charges
Police: Juvenile arrested for terrorism-related charges
Pope Francis is still having trouble breathing due to lung inflammation, Vatican says
Pope Francis is still having trouble breathing due to lung inflammation, Vatican says