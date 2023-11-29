FBI trying to help identify man found in barrel at Lake Mead

Clark County is asking for the public’s help as three other sets of skeletal remains found at Lake Mead in 2022 have since been identified.

Shown are two of three angles of a composite face, created by the FBI’s lab in Quantico, Va., based on remains recovered by Clark County coroner’s office investigators from a barrel in Lake Mead. (Clark County)

Clark County is asking the public for help identifying a man found dead in a barrel at Lake Mead year.

National Park Service officials discovered the body near Hemenway Harbor in May 2022. Officials said the unidentified man had a gunshot wound and may have been dumped in the lake in the 1980s.

The FBI created a composite face based on remains recovered by the Clark County coroner’s office, the county said in a news release. More information about the man can be found at namus.nij.ojp.gov/case/UP94847.

The Hemenway Harbor remains are the only remains not yet identified by the coroner’s office in a string of four cases of skeletal remains found at Lake Mead in 2022.

Some remains found and identified include:

— Remains found on July 25, 2022, and identified in April this year as belonging to 52-year-old Claude Pensinger, who went missing on July 14, 1998.

— Remains found on Oct. 17, 2022 at Boulder Beach belonging to Donald P. Smith of North Las Vegas. Smith went missing in April 1974 and died by drowning.

— Remains of Thomas Erndt, found at Callville Bay on May 7, 2022. Erndt drowned in 2002.

Anyone who may have information about the unidentified man should email the Clark County Coroner’s Office at coroner@clarkcountynv.gov. The case number is: 2022-02725.