Slain Las Vegas police officer remembered as ‘best of the best’

Truong Thai was killed Oct. 13 after responding to a domestic disturbance. Hundreds of police officers formed an honor guard at his funeral on Friday.

A hearse carrying the casket of fallen Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai arrives at Central Christian Church for his funeral service, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Metropolitan Police Department officers salute the hearse carrying the casket of fallen officer Truong Thai as it arrives at Central Church for his funeral on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Officers, including Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, salute as the procession for fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai arrives at Central Church in Henderson Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Metropolitan Police Department officers salute as the procession for fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai arrives at Central Church in Henderson Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Officers salute as the procession for fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai arrives at Central Church in Henderson Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Officers salute as the procession for fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai arrives at Central Church in Henderson Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Honor guard officers salute as the procession for fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai arrives at Central Church in Henderson Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Family members of fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai arrive at Central Church in Henderson Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A flyover during funeral services for fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai arrives at Central Church in Henderson Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Honor guard members load the casket for fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai during funeral services at Central Church in Henderson Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Family members watch as honor guard members load the casket for fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai during funeral services at Central Church in Henderson Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Family members watch as honor guard members load the casket for fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai during funeral services at Central Church in Henderson Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Metro police officers and mourners attend fallen Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai's funeral service at Central Christian Church, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Siblings, from left, Kolten Ruiz, 8, Zoey Ruiz, 4, and Antonia Ruiz, 7, wave flags in the back of the pickup of their dad Matt Ruiz for police vehicle arriving for funeral services of fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai at Central Church in Henderson Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County School District Police Lt. Bryan Zink, left, and A. Gaspardi, arrive for funeral services of fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai at Central Church in Henderson Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Police officers and their families arrive for funeral services of fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai at Central Church in Henderson Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Officers follow the casket into Central Church in Henderson during funeral services of fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Officers follow the casket into Central Church in Henderson during funeral services of fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Officers embrace as they arrive for funeral services of fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai at Central Church in Henderson Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The casket for fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai arrives for funeral services at Central Church in Henderson Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Slain Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai was described as “the best of the best” at his funeral Friday morning in Henderson.

Before the service, a procession from Palm Mortuary at 1325 N. Main St. traveled down the Las Vegas Strip and through parts of the resort corridor before ending at Central Church, a megachurch on New Beginnings Drive in Henderson.

The casket was carried into the church at about 10:30 a.m., with grieving relatives walking silently behind it as hundreds of officers from across the Las Vegas Valley and around the country formed an honor guard.

Thai was slain in the line of duty on Oct. 13. After Thai and other officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on East Flamingo Road near South University Center Drive, according to police, Tyson Hampton, 24, fired at them with an AK-47 pistol, striking Thai.

The veteran officer was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died from a gunshot wound to the torso. He was 49.

The Rev. Michael Kitchen began the service with some words about Thai before reading the 23rd Psalm.

“We lost a father, brother, uncle, son, mentor and community hero,” Kitchen said. “Thai was the best of the best. He dedicated his entire life to serving and protecting this community.”

Metropolitan Police Department officer Greg Hilton also spoke, sharing memories of his friend.

Hilton recalled Thai being at his house last Christmas. When Hilton’s kids got an air hockey table for Christmas, the kids had Thai play a few games with them. Soon, Thai was coaching the kids.

“This was Thai to the core,” Hilton said. “Always trying to help.”

But Thai wasn’t great at all things, his friend joked.

“Fishing was probably one of the only things Thai was terrible at,” Hilton said, recalling fishing trips they went on together.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Thai “was a helper and a hero to the end,” because after he was mortally wounded, he managed to fire five rounds at the suspect while lying on the ground.

“Thai did not back down in the face of danger,” the sheriff said.

Lombardo also pointed out former Sheriff Jerry Keller, who was seated near Thai’s family. Keller pinned Thai’s badge on him when Thai joined the department in 1999, Lombardo said.

Janet Thai, the officer’s niece, spoke about what it was like growing up with “Uncle Thai.”

She said that when she joined the U.S. Marines and then became a law enforcement officer in New Jersey, the lessons of courage and commitment that she would need in those roles had already been taught to her by her uncle, “because he embodied them.”

“He loved his family. All of us. Metro. The Asian community. The city of Las Vegas,” Janet Thai said. “He was proud to dutifully and honorably serve even to the very end. And even in death he continues to teach us. He would want us to come together, lean on and be kind to each other, as he always has.”

Thuong Thai, Thai’s younger brother, said his brother was never one for fame or fortune. Rather, he preferred service to others.

“If I had to describe him in one word, I would say ‘selfless,’” Thuong Thai said.

A viewing was held Thursday evening at King David Memorial Chapel, 2697 E. Eldorado Lane.

Hampton faces 28 counts, including murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, discharging a firearm at a vehicle, battery resulting in domestic violence and 18 counts of discharging a firearm within a vehicle.

