Suspect in 22-year-old woman’s death in 2020 arrested

A photograph of Lesly Palacio is seen during Palacio's vigil at her mother's home, in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The suspect in the 2020 death of a 22-year-old Las Vegas woman has been detained.

Erick Rangel-Ibarra was taken into custody by authorities in Mexico, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release. He will remain in custody pending a decision on his extradition to the United States.

Lesly Palacio was killed Aug. 29, 2020. Her body was found in Moapa Valley near Valley of Fire State Park in September 2020, according to court records.

Rangel-Ibarra’s father, Jose Rangel, who helped his son move Palacio’s body, returned to the U.S. and gave himself up at a San Diego border checkpoint on Jan. 19, 2021. He was convicted in a Las Vegas court for the crime and served about eight months of a two-year sentence, Ofelia Markarian, an attorney for Palacio’s family, said in August 2023.

