87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Crime

Inmates say 3rd worker tests positive for COVID-19 at Las Vegas prison

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2020 - 5:39 pm
 
Updated April 23, 2020 - 6:03 pm

Women incarcerated at the Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center have reported that a third staff member at the prison has tested positive for the coronavirus, causing fear among inmates who say the prison isn’t taking enough precautions to protect them.

“We are stuck right on top of each other 24/7,” said Michelle Shepard, one of four inmates who spoke to the Las Vegas Review-Journal about conditions inside the prison. “It’s horrible. There’s no social distancing in here at all.”

The inmates said in phone interviews that a memorandum posted in the prison on Wednesday announces a “culinary” staff member had become the third positive case of coronavirus among the facility’s employees.

The most recent data, posted 8:30 a.m. Thursday to the Department of Health and Human Services’ website, only showed two cases at the women’s prison in the northeast Las Vegas Valley. In an emailed statement sent Thursday, Department of Corrections spokesman Scott Kelley did not confirm a third case, and referred to the state data.

The only other facility with two or more cases as of Thursday is High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs, about 45 miles north of Las Vegas, according to the state data.

The staff member at the women’s prison was self-isolating, and eight inmates who had been in close contact with that staff member were tested, according to the memo, which an inmate read to a Review-Journal reporter. The results of those tests were negative, but the eight inmates and their cellmates were quarantined in a separate unit, the memo said.

Kelley said in an email Thursday that “at this time,” the department is not saying how many tests have been administered.

“NDOC has COVID-19 tests at each institution within the medical facilities,” he said. “NDOC has a sufficient amount of test kits at the moment to properly protect our NDOC community. If more are needed, we will use all means possible to obtain more.”

Kelley said inmates are being tested if they show “1 of 3 cardinal symptoms” of the virus, report feeling ill or have come in contact with someone who has tested positive.

He declined to say if any inmates had been placed in a separate unit for quarantine purposes, writing that “NDOC won’t report on the movement of offenders in specific units at our facilities for operational security reasons.”

Face mask policy

The women inside Florence McClure said the majority of guards only started wearing masks this week and that it’s still inconsistent from guard-to-guard. Kelley said that as of Monday, guards are required to wear masks if they come within 6 feet of inmates.

That policy came into effect six days after John Witherow, president of the NV CURE prisoner advocacy organization, emailed a letter to Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels asking if guards were required to wear masks.

Monika Boutin, who’s also incarcerated at the prison, said Thursday she was frustrated with “the lack of the smallest amount of effort on the part of the staff here.”

“It’s not only infuriating but it makes me feel sad for their families,” the 30-year-old said about guards not consistently wearing masks. “Don’t you care about yourself either?”

Boutin said staff members took the temperatures of all the inmates for the first time on Thursday morning. She said that other women aren’t feeling well and that her temperature reached 99.8 degrees on Thursday.

Tina Megason, Boutin’s mother and a nurse in Carson City, also questioned why the guards weren’t consistently wearing masks sooner. Megason, who’s from Texas and who noted she’s used to “raising hell” with prison administrators, said she’s living “in absolute terror” that her daughter will get sick.

Boutin has asthma and was diagnosed with interstitial lung disease after years of drug use, Megason said. Her daughter’s “poor choices” shouldn’t equate to a death sentence, she said.

“I know that if my daughter contracts this virus, there’s a good chance that she could lose her life,” Megason said Thursday, her voice cracking with emotion.

Samantha Lee, a 53-year-old inmate at the facility, said Wednesday that the women still eat meals together about 200 at a time.

“People are scared to cough, people are scared to sneeze because they feel like they’re going to get shunned,” she said.

The inmates said they have to come within 6 feet of guards multiple times a day, including when they get food in the cafeteria, get laundry, pick up mail or ask for paperwork to be signed. When asked why guards aren’t being required to wear masks at all times, Kelley said, “Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has not mandated all Nevadans wear face masks at all times.”

While inmates at the county level in the Clark County Detention Center are required to wear masks outside their cells, the women at Florence McClure said they aren’t allowed to wear or make masks. Kelley said inmates are allowed to wear masks if ordered to do so by medical personnel and the warden approves it.

Kelley wrote in the emailed statement that inmates can’t wear masks for safety and security reasons, including employees needing to “identify offenders by face at all times,” increased chances of escape if inmates blend in with custodial staff who are wearing masks, and inmates needing “to be identified immediately” if they assault a staff member.

‘This is her health, this is different’

When the Department of Corrections announced March 26 that the first employee had tested positive at the High Desert facility, the agency said one of the procedures to contain the virus was keeping inmates “isolated in their cells” at the Indian Springs prison.

Kelley said Thursday that the Florence McClure facility was isolating inmates “in some sections as a precautionary measure,” but it did not appear there was a facility-wide lockdown or modified lockdown.

“NDOC facilities are placed on lockdown whenever there is a serious incident, staff shortage, or event (escape, hostage, riot, etc) that requires staff to concentrate on the incident or event,” Kelley said in the emailed statement. “(Florence McClure) has not experienced a recent serious incident, staff shortage, or event.”

Valentina Knight, a 30-year-old inmate, said she’s seven months’ pregnant and concerned for herself and the older women in the prison. She also reported guards who weren’t wearing masks until this week.

“I’m hoping that at least if they don’t care about me, at least they would protect my unborn child,” Knight said.

Megason said she wants the Department of Corrections to protect her daughter and the other inmates, but she worried it’s now too late if three staff members have tested positive.

“This is her health, this is different,” she said. “This has nothing to do with her sentencing and why she’s there. This has to do with them living up to their freaking responsibilities to take care of these people.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Goodman overwhelmed by ‘support’, ‘hate’ after CNN interview
Goodman overwhelmed by ‘support’, ‘hate’ after CNN interview
2
Jimmy Kimmel: ‘Carolyn Goodman should resign’ after CNN interview
Jimmy Kimmel: ‘Carolyn Goodman should resign’ after CNN interview
3
Sisolak outlines steps to reopening business in Nevada
Sisolak outlines steps to reopening business in Nevada
4
Treasure Island planning to open May 15
Treasure Island planning to open May 15
5
Nevada gaming officials detail requirements for casino reopenings
Nevada gaming officials detail requirements for casino reopenings
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased in the parking lot of a strip mall at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Homicide briefing
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting in east valley - VIDEO
Las Vegas police on Tuesday were investigating an officer-involved shooting in the east valley. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye county detective returns home from hospital - VIDEO
A Nye County Sheriff’s Office detective who was shot in March was released from the hospital Wednesday and is recovering at home with family. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Metro officer arrested for allegedly stealing from K-9 charity
An officer with the Metropolitan Police Department for more than two decades was arrested by the agency on Friday and booked into jail on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars from a Las Vegas police foundation.
Police investigate shooting in northwest Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the Desert Shores community, near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards, on Thursday, April 9, 2010. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pahrump man accused of killing roommate in fight over drugs - VIDEO
A Pahrump man was arrested Saturday after the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said he killed his roommate during a fight over drugs. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Las Vegas Strip hotels to honor slain trooper Thursday night - VIDEO
A tribute to honor the life of slain Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Jenkins is scheduled for Thursday night on the Strip. (James Schaeffer and Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police seek help in identifying central valley robbery suspect - VIDEO
(LVMPD)
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide
Las Vegas police investigate an apparent murder-suicide in the 3900 block of Chasing Heart Way on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slain NHP trooper escorted by hundreds of police cars to coroner’s office - VIDEO
Law enforcement vehicles escorted Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins’ body as it was driven to the Clark County coroner’s office Friday night. (James Schaeffer and Le'Andre Fox / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigating after man found shot on street in Henderson - VIDEO
A 22-year-old man was found shot to death on a residential street in Henderson on Friday afternoon, police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol Fatal Shooting of Trooper - VIDEO
Nevada Highway Patrol press conference on the incident involving a trooper who was shot and killed during a traffic stop Friday morning.
Las Vegas police investigate after man's body found in park - VIDEO
Lt. Ray Spencer briefs the media about a possible homicide at Silverado Ranch Park on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Clark County sheriff, DA talk about crime during coronavirus crisis - VIDEO
The latest on crime and police response during the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the takeaways from Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. (Renee Summerour and MIchael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Juvenile shot, injured by Las Vegas police in east valley - VIDEO
A Las Vegas police officer shot a juvenile Friday night in the east valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Armed robbery in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
Surveillance video of a March 12, 2020, armed robbery at a business in the 800 block of North Decatur Boulevard (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Man gets 30 years to life in Las Vegas rape and murder - VIDEO
Charles Talley, who was convicted of rape and murder, tried to blame the 2018 death of Kelly Deanne Kazoon, 55, on a seizure as he was sentenced to prison Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police seeking woman in connection with armed robbery - VIDEO
(James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman was sentenced to life in prison for helping kill a disabled man - VIDEO
On Monday, March 2, District Judge Michelle Leavitt ordered Jennifer Mustachia to serve life behind bars without the possibility of parole for the slaying of 47-year-old Edward Turner inside his east valley home in 2015. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police looking for Sun City robbery suspect - VIDEO
Police are seeking help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a business located on Del Webb Boulevard. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleads guilty in fatal DUI case - VIDEO
Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleaded guilty Friday in his fatal DUI case and is expected to spend several years in prison. (James Schaeffer, Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scott Gragson pleads guilty in fatal DUI crash - VIDEO
Las Vegas real estate broker Scott Gragson pleaded guilty Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in his fatal DUI case. He is expected to spend several years in prison. Melissa Newton, a mother of three, was killed in the wreck on May 30, 2019. (James Schaeffer and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson man sentenced to life for killing young daughter - VIDEO
Justin Bennett, 26, was sentenced to life in prison for beating his 3-year-old daughter to death in 2016, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police investigate after a driver crashes into a wall - VIDEO
Las Vegas police were investigating after a driver crashed into a wall in east Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. The man was suspected of drunken driving and arrested. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Judge dismisses attempted murder case - VIDEO
Prosecutors are asking the Nevada Supreme Court to overturn a judge's decision to dismiss attempted murder and battery charges at the start of a trial this week. District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez dismissed the charges on Tuesday after prosecutors delayed in calling a witness to testify. (Clark County District Court and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police seeking help identifying armed robbery suspect - VIDEO
Police seeking help identifying armed robbery suspect. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fatal shooting at a Las Vegas apartment - VIDEO
A man in his 40s is dead after shooting at a southwest Las Vegas Valley apartment on Tuesday morning, Feb. 25, 2020. (Katelyn Newberg and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metro briefing on officer-involved shooting.
Las Vegas police released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting Sunday in south Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More