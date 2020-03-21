Metro begins ‘compliance checks’ of businesses still open despite order

Las Vegas police on Saturday will begin “compliance checks” of businesses that have been deemed nonessential but are remaining open after Gov. Sisolak’s order to close.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday that it will begin making “compliance checks” of businesses that have been deemed nonessential but are remaining open after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order to close on Friday.

According to a statement from the department, officers with Metro’s Special Investigations Section will begin the compliance checks on Saturday. Officers also will be dispatched to nonessential businesses that have been reported open through 311 or emails to the department.

Business owners or managers will be given copies of the governor’s order and a letter from Metro stating they are in violation. Officers alos will stand by as the business is closed, the department said.

If business owners believe they are essential, they can make an appeal to the city or county business license agency, Metro said.

Officers doing the checks will be in plain clothes, but are identifiable by their badges, Metro said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

