Nevada cities, police agencies to split $11.6M in conoravirus relief money
The Department of Justice announced Thursday that nearly $11.6 million in coronavirus relief funds would be delivered to cities and police departments across Nevada.
“This funding will help Nevada respond to public safety challenges posed by COVID-19, including assisting agencies with meeting the needs of their officers and communities,” Nevada U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said in a news release.
The grant money is part of $850 million in federal funds available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by recent stimulus legislation, the release stated.
This is how the funds are being distributed:
— Nevada Department of Public Safety: $7.39 million
— Clark County: $1.49 million
— Las Vegas: $1.49 million
— North Las Vegas: $537,416
— Henderson Police Department: $128,895
— Washoe County: $36,862
— Carson City: $40,461
— Reno: $376,434
— Sparks Police Department: $99,236
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act allows the money to be used for hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment and distributing resources to hard-hit areas, while it can also be spent on sanitation, contagion and medical needs of inmates and correctional workers.
