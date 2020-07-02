Nevada cities, police agencies to split $11.6M in conoravirus relief money

The Department of Justice announced Thursday that nearly $11.6 million in coronavirus relief funds would be delivered to cities and police departments across Nevada.

In this July 18, 2019, file photo, Nevada U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich addresses the media at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

“This funding will help Nevada respond to public safety challenges posed by COVID-19, including assisting agencies with meeting the needs of their officers and communities,” Nevada U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said in a news release.

The grant money is part of $850 million in federal funds available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by recent stimulus legislation, the release stated.

This is how the funds are being distributed:

— Nevada Department of Public Safety: $7.39 million

— Clark County: $1.49 million

— Las Vegas: $1.49 million

— North Las Vegas: $537,416

— Henderson Police Department: $128,895

— Washoe County: $36,862

— Carson City: $40,461

— Reno: $376,434

— Sparks Police Department: $99,236

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act allows the money to be used for hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment and distributing resources to hard-hit areas, while it can also be spent on sanitation, contagion and medical needs of inmates and correctional workers.

